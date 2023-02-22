1 dead, 1 injured after minivan leaves I-75, crashes down embankment in Cobb

A man is dead and a woman is injured after their minivan left I-75 North in Marietta and crashed down an embankment Wednesday morning, according to police.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near where Bells Ferry Road passes over the interstate, according to police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
The two occupants of the vehicle were husband and wife, he said. It is not clear the extent of the wife’s injuries, but she is expected to survive. The husband’s name has not been publicly released.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Joseph Houser, a welder for a nearby construction company, said he heard the crash when it happened and rushed over to try to help.
“I just I heard a bang and what sounded like metal tearing pieces,” he told reporters at the scene. " I came running out of my shop and saw a car sitting there at the bottom of the hill, and I just sprang into action. I jumped the fence and was yelling if anybody was in the vehicle.”
He heard the woman’s voice and told her not to move and that more help was on the way.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the interstate. It appeared to have crashed through a guardrail and came to a rest in front of a construction materials yard on Bells Ferry Lane.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.