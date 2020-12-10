Conyers man arrested, accused of uploading child porn online

A Conyers man is in jail after state investigators said he uploaded child pornography to the internet.
Carlos Porter, 21, was arrested Tuesday on one count of sexual exploitation of children, the GBI said Thursday in a news release.
Investigators with the GBI began looking into Porter after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials said. The cyber tip alleged Porter had uploaded child pornography to a “popular social media application.” The name of the application in question was not released.
Authorities searched Porter’s home and electronic devices and found evidence they determined was grounds for arrest. Porter was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail, where he remains without bond.