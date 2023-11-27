Carter family motorcade arrives at Phoebe Sumter in Americus

21 minutes ago

The Carter family motorcade has arrived in Americus at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where Rosalynn Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse.

Dozens of family members arrived in large black coaches, carrying children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Ten pallbearers, all current and former members of Rosalynn Carter’s Secret Service detail, have carried a brown, wooden coffin laden with bright flowers from the hospital to a hearse. Her Secret Service detail will remain with her until she is buried on Wednesday in Plains.

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

