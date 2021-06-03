Candidate’s speech interrupted by flying sex toy

A short scuffle ensued and a security team swiftly rushed in and tackled Dreyer to the ground, video shows.

The man was later charged with petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

A sheriff’s office report stated Dreyer took a swing at Gonzales and called him a “tyrant,” and that Dreyer punched Gonzales’ hands, however, the camera footage was taken from an angle behind the mayhem and obscured the alleged assault.

As deputies escorted him from the scene, the video shows Dreyer turn back toward the stage and yell “This guy’s a pedophile!”

Gonzales appeared unshaken after the outlandish episode.

It was unclear whether Dreyer was responsible for operating the contraption by remote control.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Gonzales said that he believed Dreyer was with several companions and spotted someone standing on the other side of a fence who he believes was flying the drone.

“It became so distracting from the sound and everything I couldn’t really get my point across,” Gonzales said.

According to an arrest report, Dreyer said that he did not intend to hit Gonzales but was upset at the way Gonzales answered a question and intended to swing his fist through the air.

Gonzales suggested that the stunt with the drone may have been sent by the rival campaign of incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, also a Democrat.

Keller’s campaign condemned the stunt as “disruptive, rude and immature” and denied any involvement.

“To suggest we were behind it is pathetic and the kind of desperation that has marked Manny’s troubled campaign,” Keller campaign manager Neri Holguin said.

Dreyer denied to the Albuquerque Journal that he was working for Keller’s campaign and said he’s not a fan of the incumbent either. He declined to comment further.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.