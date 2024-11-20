Breaking: 2 East Point officers hurt in I-285 crash near airport; traffic jammed for miles
Business
Business

Comcast to spin off cable networks, including USA Network and MSNBC

Comcast is spinning off many of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate public company
FILE- A Comcast truck is shown on Jan. 24, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- A Comcast truck is shown on Jan. 24, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
29 minutes ago

Comcast will spin off many of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate public company.

The shift, which comes as more and more people opt for streaming services over traditional cable, was telegraphed by the company when it released its most recent earnings last month.

Mark Lazarus, current chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, will serve as the new entity’s chief executive officer.

"As a standalone company with these outstanding assets, we will be better positioned to serve our audiences and drive shareholder returns in this incredibly dynamic media environment across news, sports and entertainment," Lazarus said Wednesday.

Like other cable companies, Comcast in recent years has shifted its business emphasis away from tradition cable toward streaming and other sources of revenue, such as its movie studio, theme parks and home wireless and internet services.

In its most recent quarter, Comcast reported that paid subscribers to its streaming Peacock channel jumped by 3 million, or 29%, to 36 million subscribers. Peacock’s revenue soared 82% to $1.5 billion in the period.

ExploreInside the NBA’ saved by new deal struck by TNT parent company

Peacock will remain fully with Comcast.

Peacock was launched in 2020, and after a confusing, glitchy start, has taken off recently, boosted in part by the platform’s success and popularity during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Peacock streamed all 329 medal events and over 5,000 hours of coverage during the Games, with viewers streaming more than 23 billion minutes of Olympic coverage, led by Peacock. That's a 40% increase over all previous Summer and Winter Olympics combined, Comcast said.

Comcast hopes to have the spin-off completed in about a year, the cable giant said, pending board approval, financing and regulatory approvals.

ExploreNBCUniversal manages Assembly Studios in metro Atlanta. Learn more about Atlanta studio spaces
FILE - The symbol for Comcast appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, on Oct. 1, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant19m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Disney Q4 bolstered by strong results from streaming, 'Inside Out 2' and 'Deadpool &...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shaun White's new halfpipe league to air on NBC, Peacock
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to serve Shake Shack burgers in first class on some flights30m ago
Delta plans sharper focus on premium travelers, selling extra services
Navigating Hartsfield-Jackson: What to expect for Thanksgiving travel
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia2h ago
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game