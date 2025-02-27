Business
Rare Porsche 911 fetches $1 million in auction supporting the Red Cross

Porsche Cars North America, based in Atlanta, donated car for auction to support disaster relief efforts.
By
1 hour ago

The auction of a rare Porsche 911 has raised $1 million for the American Red Cross, funds that will go toward helping people recover from disasters such as the California wildfires and recent floods in the Southeast.

Porsche Cars North America, which is based in Atlanta, put up for auction a 60th anniversary edition Porsche 911 S/T, one of only 1,963 anniversary models produced, reflecting the founding of the 911 line in 1963.

Auction house RM Sotheby’s sold the car to a buyer who has chosen to remain anonymous, the companies said in a news release this week.

“On behalf of everyone at PCNA, we are truly grateful to the winning bidder for their generosity,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in the release. “Their bid will make a meaningful difference to the outstanding work of the American Red Cross.”

The sports car auctioned was No. 1,919 and came from Porsche Cars North America’s internal vehicle pool.

Many Atlanta companies and nonprofits have rallied to help victims of the California wildfires and other recent natural disasters. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Goodr, Home Depot and the Gathering Spot, for instance, are among a constellation of Atlanta-area organizations that have chipped in to help people displaced by the wildfires.

The buyer of the 911 S/T is a collector who also purchased a 911 Sally Special at a prior charity auction.

“Thanks to the Porsche Cars North America and RM Sotheby’s auction, the Red Cross is able to support families impacted by disasters big and small across the country,” Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross, said in the release. “We are grateful for this partnership as we work together to provide help and hope to people in times of dire need.”

