“On behalf of everyone at PCNA, we are truly grateful to the winning bidder for their generosity,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in the release. “Their bid will make a meaningful difference to the outstanding work of the American Red Cross.”

Credit: Ashton Stan Credit: Ashton Stan

The sports car auctioned was No. 1,919 and came from Porsche Cars North America’s internal vehicle pool.

Many Atlanta companies and nonprofits have rallied to help victims of the California wildfires and other recent natural disasters. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Goodr, Home Depot and the Gathering Spot, for instance, are among a constellation of Atlanta-area organizations that have chipped in to help people displaced by the wildfires.

Credit: Ashton Stan Credit: Ashton Stan

The buyer of the 911 S/T is a collector who also purchased a 911 Sally Special at a prior charity auction.

“Thanks to the Porsche Cars North America and RM Sotheby’s auction, the Red Cross is able to support families impacted by disasters big and small across the country,” Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross, said in the release. “We are grateful for this partnership as we work together to provide help and hope to people in times of dire need.”