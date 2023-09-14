Gusty storms flood roads, prompt evacuations at Georgia Aquarium

Strong and quick-moving thunderstorms plowed through downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, flooding roads, stranding drivers and prompting the evacuation of one of the city’s premier attractions.

Employees at the Georgia Aquarium are cleaning up rainwater inside the facility after flash flooding forced guests to evacuate. The issue is not related to any of the exhibits and none of the animals are being impacted at the Baker Street building, an aquarium spokesperson confirmed.

The Georgia Aquarium will be closed for the remainder of the day, and guests who were inside the building were provided an extra ticket for a later return date, the spokesperson said. Those who had tickets for the evening should reach out to the call center to reschedule their visit.

Severe thunderstorms swept through the region between 2 and 3 p.m., dumping heavy rain on parts of the city. Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said nearly three inches of rain fell during that time, contributing to widespread flooding.

At Clark Atlanta University, floodwater rose so quickly it stranded several drivers along Student Movement Boulevard, pushing vehicles around like boats. Diane Washington said water levels were higher than the roofs of some vehicles, according to Channel 2.

While the water has since receded, the street is coated in a thick layer of mud and debris and several vehicles remain piled up.

“I’ve never seen nothing like this,” witness Marcus Murray told the news station. “I feel like I’m in a movie right now.”

Serious flooding across Atlanta now, numerous water rescues ongoing. Remember "turn around, don't drown." Don't drive into flooded roads. https://t.co/6YgCthTBQm — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 14, 2023

At The Home Depot Backyard located at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, several tents were knocked down due to high winds and sudden downpours, stadium spokeswoman Heather Sautter said. The outdoor area was set up for the Truist Night Market, which has been canceled.

The Georgia Institute of Technology was in the middle of their Fall 2023 Career Fair when the rain picked up. The event, which was taking place on the field, was not disrupted by the storms.

“The stadium is not closed .... There was some flooding on the roads outside on Northside. We did have some tents and things like that set up for an event on the The Home Depot Backyard that were all knocked over,” Sautter said.

In southeast Atlanta, a massive tree uprooted on the corner of Broyles and Sydney streets, coming down on a playground at the Grant Park Cooperative Preschool. The roots caused the brick sidewalk to rise and break apart, and a fence was damaged by the impact. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Flooding was reported on multiple interstates and surface streets, and water rescues are underway ahead of the evening commute.

One lane is blocked because of flooding on I-20 West before the Downtown Connector. On I-75 South, three lanes are blocked just past University Avenue due to pooling water.

