Breakdown: The Trump Indictment

Season 9: The Trump Grand Jury

March 1, 2023: Episode 26 - The Forewoman Emerges: For eight months, 23 Fulton County citizens served on a special purpose grand jury which met behind closed doors to consider whether Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by trying to overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia. After they finished, their findings remained largely shrouded in secrecy - that is until the forewoman of the panel broke her silence. In an in-depth interview, Emily Kohrs reveals details about the grand jury’s work and drops clues about what to expect in the Trump case.

March 20, 2023: Episode 27 - Inside the Trump Grand Jury: An exclusive interview with five additional special grand jurors who investigated Donald Trump in Fulton County’s election interference probe. The jurors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, take us behind the scenes, describing the panel’s inner workings.

Season 10: The Trump Indictment

Aug. 9, 2023: Episode 1 - How We Got Here: The tenth season of “Breakdown” begins by looking at the evidence accumulated against Donald Trump and his allies in the Georgia election interference investigation.

Aug. 15, 2023: Episode 2 - The Enterprise: Following a drama-filled day at the Fulton County courthouse, District Attorney Fani Willis unveils a 41-count racketeering indictment against Donald Trump and 18 of his supporters. It’s a sweeping case involving key members of the former president’s inner circle and bit players who prosecutors say played a role in trying to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election. Just hours after seeing the charges, we analyze what happened and what it all means.

Aug. 23, 2023: Episode 4 - Show Time at Rice Street: A little more than a week after the Trump indictment is handed up, some of the defendants begin to surrender at Fulton County’s notorious jail. Legal filings are flying, with some defendants moving quickly to try to move their cases to federal court. We speak to two veteran former prosecutors to help make sense of the indictment and the

Aug. 25, 2023: Episode 5 - Trump Surrenders: Donald Trump makes history as he is booked at the Fulton County Jail. Outside the lock up, a carnival-like scene greets the former president who is fingerprinted and has a mug shot taken.

Sept. 7, 2023: Episode 7 - The Architect: Kenneth Chesebro was a little-known attorney when he was indicted in Fulton County where prosecutors called him the architect of the Trump elector scheme. But was he simply giving his client legal advice? In an exclusive interview, Chesebro’s attorneys, Scott Grubman and Manny Aurora, explain why they think their client should never have been charged and how they plan to make their case in court.

