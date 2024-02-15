THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Another mild afternoon with few more clouds around

If you do spend time outside, just remember to prepare accordingly if you suffer from seasonal allergies. Pollen season is now underway, with elm, alder, cedar, maple and birch trees being the main contributors and driving the pollen count into the high range.

“If you’ve got the watery eyes, the itchy eyes, the congestion going right now, could be the start of that pollen season and its impact on you,” Monahan said.

A few more clouds will filter in on Friday, and it’ll be warm again then, too. Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s. No rain is in the forecast, though. The next round of rain should arrive Saturday morning before sunrise.

“We’re going to have a weak cold front move in,” Monahan said. “A lot of the rain with this, though, is going to be breaking up as it moves into North Georgia.”

After the showers clear out, we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but both days are staying cool with projected highs in the 50s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News