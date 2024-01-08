Fulton arts grants available, but funds are expected to shrink

Last year Fulton County gave out 175 of the grants, totaling $3 million, according to Joycelyn Fowler, deputy director of the Department of Arts & Culture. The 2024 budget, which Fulton commissioners are expected to approve this month, puts less than half that into the program: $1,349,615.

Over the last two months, during public comment periods in commission meetings, representatives of multiple arts groups have asked commissioners not to cut arts funding.

Grants last year went to individuals and groups countywide, Fowler said. Those included orchestras and choirs, dance groups, theaters, museums and others, such as the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, Center for Puppetry Arts, Roswell Arts Funds, the cities of College Park, Fairburn and Hapeville, Atlanta Celebrates Photography, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, Georgia Radio Reading Service and more.

Five “legacy partners” get funding from the program each year: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Bear Creek Nature Center, Hammond House Museum, Johns Creek Arts Center and the National Black Arts Festival, Fowler said.

Among other organizations, many apply each year but they’re not guaranteed to be selected. New artists or groups are encouraged to apply, she said.

The grants offer “unrestricted general operating and project support” to nonprofit and tax-exempt entities.

“Award recipients present programs that reflect the cultural diversity of the County, captures the imagination of adults, families, and youth, invigorates neighborhood growth, and supports economic development,” a county news release said.

Consultants and the Department of Arts & Culture offered a series of virtual workshops in November and December to advise potential applicants on the process.

Applications must be made through the WebGrants system at http://fulton.dullestech.net. For more information go to www.fultonarts.org or call 404-612-5780.