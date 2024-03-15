FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Storms arrive this morning, drying out by evening

Timing out our thunderstorm risk⛈️. Here is the probability of a thunderstorm within 25km (~15mi). Even if you have a low thunderstorm risk, you are still likely to see at least some rain🌧️.



An isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question.#gawx pic.twitter.com/M33puqJvfg — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 15, 2024

“March and April, those are our active severe weather months in North Georgia — our spring severe weather season,” Monahan said. “Basically, anytime you get one of these cold fronts coming in after warm weather, almost always you have that risk of severe storms.”

Later this afternoon, the storm threat will have moved into South Georgia, but some showers will linger into the evening. By about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., we should be drying out, setting us up for a mostly dry and partly cloudy Saturday.

Another round of rain could come on Sunday, but the chance remains low at 30%. And things should remain dry for most of next week.

Temperatures today are lower than they were on Thursday, which topped out at 81 degrees in the city, making it the warmest day of the year so far. On Friday, though we’re expected to climb up to about 73 degrees. That’s still above average for this time of year, which usually sees highs around 66 degrees.

We’ll see a return to more seasonable temps starting Sunday. Highs then are projected to stay in the 60-degree range. Things get even cooler for the first half of next week, with highs staying in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, the first day of spring. By Wednesday, we’ll be back on the upward trend with highs climbing into the 70s by Thursday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News