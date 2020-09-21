Atlanta partnership with Fulton County will provide more COVID -19 tests

In addition to the testing, the $7.7 million agreement will also hire more than 150 contact tracing support staff, and map demography trends for racial and ethnic disparities among those who have contracted the virus.

“This partnership will fund an unprecedented effort between the City of Atlanta and the Fulton County Board of Health to save lives and prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” Bottoms said in a press release. “Thank you to our partners for what will be a monumental step closer to flattening the curve in Atlanta.”