Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

A federal judge recently awarded $12 million to several Atlanta landowners after the Atlanta Beltline took land from the owners six years ago, according to the homeowners’ attorneys.

The Beltline in 2017 sued 21 landowners to remove various encroachments on the trail right-of-way, including fences, garages, gardens and a basketball court, according to a Lewis Rice law firm press release. The owners lost their state case and were prohibited from any further use of their property within the former railroad easement.

After the Beltline won in court, the agency went on to seize the properties to make room for the walking path and planned light-rail transit line. The land seizure occurred at homes located on Flagler Avenue in the intown Piedmont Heights neighborhood across from the Ansley Golf Club.

The landowners later filed a claim for compensation in the United States Court of Federal Claims in 2019. In February 2022, a judge ruled the U.S. government illegally allowed the Beltline to take property from residents in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

This month, the Lewis Rice law firm announced on Feb. 16 that the court ruled that $12 million in compensation would be split among the affected landowners.

“These landowners are relieved that they have finally received just compensation for their property that was taken from them,” said attorney Meghan Largent’s statement. “The Beltline may ultimately be a successful urban recreational trail, but it has come at significant cost to these landowners who are hosting it in their backyards.”

Atlanta homeowners suing Beltline property seizures may be reimbursed

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

