Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline

The Beltline in 2017 sued 21 landowners to remove various encroachments on the trail right-of-way, including fences, garages, gardens and a basketball court, according to a Lewis Rice law firm press release. The owners lost their state case and were prohibited from any further use of their property within the former railroad easement.

After the Beltline won in court, the agency went on to seize the properties to make room for the walking path and planned light-rail transit line. The land seizure occurred at homes located on Flagler Avenue in the intown Piedmont Heights neighborhood across from the Ansley Golf Club.