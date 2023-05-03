Delta employees drag jet to raise money for cancer charity

If you passed by Delta Air Lines’ maintenance facility at the Atlanta airport on Wednesday, you might have been seen a strange sight: A Boeing 757 being dragged by 25 people with a rope.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Some 150 teams of Delta employees from across the country, one after the other, gave the airliner the old heave-ho, competing to see who could drag the jet the fastest.
There was more than just bragging rights on the table — the annual event this year is expected to raise $1 million for the American Cancer Society. It’s an unconventional fundraiser hosted by the airline for the 12th time.
“This is the finest of Delta coming out to take care of its community, having fun while we’re doing it and making a difference in the world,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
A team made up of members of Delta’s cancer support group for employees — which helps survivors, caregivers and people going through cancer treatment — was joined by Bastian helping to pull the jet.
“When you’re out there, the adrenaline is so crazy,” said Patti Schultz, a Delta performance manager and president of the cancer support group. ”It’s crazy to think you can pull a 757 jet, but it is exhilarating to do that.”
