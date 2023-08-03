Delta crew member attacked by passenger in New Orleans, police said

A Delta Air Lines passenger allegedly attacked a flight attendant on a plane from Atlanta to New Orleans on Wednesday, prompting others onboard to subdue the person, a Louisiana sheriff’s office said.

Delta flight 2432 was met by law enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport “following a reported customer issue onboard,” according to Atlanta-based Delta.

According to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans resident Nelson Montgomery, 39, “is believed to have injured himself using a sharp object” at about 4 p.m. when the flight was on the ground.

“After doing so, he grabbed a flight attendant. She suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him.”

According to a report by Fox 8 in New Orleans, citing a witness who was on the flight and wished to remain anonymous, the passenger pulled the flight attendant into a chokehold. Fox 8 reported the witness said they saw the passenger “brandishing what appeared to be a shard of broken glass against the attendant’s neck and threatening to ‘cut off her head’ if anyone got too close.”

Montgomery was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.” Delta said in a written statement.