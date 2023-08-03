Delta crew member attacked by passenger in New Orleans, police said

Delta flight 2432 originated in Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
10 minutes ago
X

A Delta Air Lines passenger allegedly attacked a flight attendant on a plane from Atlanta to New Orleans on Wednesday, prompting others onboard to subdue the person, a Louisiana sheriff’s office said.

Delta flight 2432 was met by law enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport “following a reported customer issue onboard,” according to Atlanta-based Delta.

According to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans resident Nelson Montgomery, 39, “is believed to have injured himself using a sharp object” at about 4 p.m. when the flight was on the ground.

“After doing so, he grabbed a flight attendant. She suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him.”

According to a report by Fox 8 in New Orleans, citing a witness who was on the flight and wished to remain anonymous, the passenger pulled the flight attendant into a chokehold. Fox 8 reported the witness said they saw the passenger “brandishing what appeared to be a shard of broken glass against the attendant’s neck and threatening to ‘cut off her head’ if anyone got too close.”

Montgomery was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

ExploreDelta faces suit alleging drunk passenger groped teen and her mother

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.” Delta said in a written statement.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Environmental group sues Atlanta, hoping to pause training center construction
1h ago

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
4h ago

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

The Jolt: Former Trump Cabinet members voice misgivings about his candidacy
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Atlanta-based private aviation startup Volato to go public
20h ago
Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson
Delta faces suit alleging drunk passenger groped teen and her mother
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top