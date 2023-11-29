About Maranatha Baptist Church

Maranatha Baptist Church was founded in the late 1970s, holding its first service May 22, 1977, during the first year of Jimmy Carter’s presidency.
It has a reported capacity of just over 400 with stained glass windows, a white steeple and wood trim and a broad grass lawn. The name “Maranatha” means “Lord, Come!” in Aramaic.
Connections to the Carter family are many. Rosalynn Carter, a deacon who also taught Sunday school, was founder of a food distribution ministry for local families in need. In addition to teaching Sunday school classes, Jimmy Carter was known to help with odd jobs, including mowing the grass.
Here are more details about the Carters’ longtime church.
