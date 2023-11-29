About Maranatha Baptist Church

Maranatha Baptist Church was founded in the late 1970s, holding its first service May 22, 1977, during the first year of Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

It has a reported capacity of just over 400 with stained glass windows, a white steeple and wood trim and a broad grass lawn. The name “Maranatha” means “Lord, Come!” in Aramaic.

Connections to the Carter family are many. Rosalynn Carter, a deacon who also taught Sunday school, was founder of a food distribution ministry for local families in need. In addition to teaching Sunday school classes, Jimmy Carter was known to help with odd jobs, including mowing the grass.