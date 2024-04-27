BreakingNews
Falcons select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in second round of NFL draft
A day after arrests, peaceful gatherings continue on Emory campus

1 minute ago

Friday protests at Emory proved to be a stark contrast from gatherings that took place Thursday, when more than 20 people were arrested.

The biggest difference: police officers weren’t observed near protests sites as of 8:30 p.m.

Several students and activists without ties to the university told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they felt at ease voicing their opinions without officers and troopers looking on as they chanted and marched.

A group of demonstrators remained in Cox Hall around 7:30 p.m. They could be seen walking in circles chanting and waving Palestinian flags and banners. At some point, music began playing on a speaker and individuals danced in the dining hall.

Other protesters continued marching around the campus. Demonstrators encountered at least one person in opposition, who shouted, “Free the prisoners.”

Despite this, the march continued, with the crowd’s chants echoing throughout campus.

Protesters gathered on the Emory University quad as demonstrations continued for another day.

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

On Thursday evening, more than 200 people gathered outside the Candler School of Theology building and later surrounded the quad. Just hours prior, activists built encampments on the quad and were asked to leave the premise by Georgia State Patrol troopers, Atlanta police officers and Emory police officers. All arrests happened during the earlier Thursday protest.

Troopers had a significant presence on campus Thursday, creating a barrier in front of the theology building and circling activists on the quad in the evening. At one point, a trooper rode into the quad on a motorcycle, forcing students standing on the sidewalk to quickly move aside.

About the Authors

