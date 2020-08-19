3-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Savannah pond

A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after being pulled from a pond in a Savananah park, authorities said.
Officers were called to Daffin Park about 2:40 p.m. after a someone discovered the child in the water and got him out, police told the Savannah Morning News.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the newspaper reported. Police later confirmed he died of his injuries.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy ended up in the water or who he was with at the time. The principal of Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Savannah told the Morning News a group of students were in the park, and that one teacher took part in the attempted rescue.
“One of our teachers did try to assist a child in distress,” Lynn Brown told the newspaper in a statement. “Teachers responded very quickly. One of the teachers tried to help rescue the child.”
Additional details about the boy’s death weren’t immediately available Tuesday evening.
