A person crosses Andrew Young International Boulevard in the light rain in downtown Atlanta in January. A cold front is bringing rain, wind and possible thunderstorms across North Georgia and West Georgia on Sunday and Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2026)

Forecasters predict a slight risk for severe weather in North Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday into Monday morning.

Forecasters predict a slight risk for severe weather in North Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday into Monday morning.

A cold front bringing wind and widespread showers could also spur some isolated thunderstorms as it moves across North and West Georgia on Sunday evening into Monday.

A wind advisory is in place for much of North Georgia and north of metro Atlanta from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday, with frequent wind gusts up to 35 mph possible overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the weather bulletin says. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

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The Weather Service put parts of western Middle and North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the forecast.