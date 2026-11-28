The incident happened Friday afternoon in an area just north of I-20.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in an area just north of I-20.

DeKalb police said a man has been charged with murder after a teenage boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police said they responded to a report of a shooting just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Sutcliff Square. The area is just north of I-20 near Stonecrest.

Police said they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound who died at the scene despite lifesaving measures performed by officers and emergency medical responders.

Officials did not provide the name or exact age of the teen.

A man, who was also not identified, “was later taken into custody and charged with murder,” police said.