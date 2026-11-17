Metro Atlanta 2 Georgia students die in crash after car flees from deputy, officials say The single-vehicle wreck happened in a wooded area off U.S. 29 after the car drove “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to authorities. Share

By Taylor Croft and Caroline Silva Updated 1 minute ago

Two teen boys died in a single-car crash when the vehicle drove off a highway Tuesday morning after going more than 100 mph while fleeing a deputy, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said. A 16-year-old driving a Honda Accord with two other high school students in the car sped past a deputy on I-85 “at an extremely high rate of speed,” officials said in a news release. When the deputy tried to pull over the car after 9 a.m., the driver sped away and continued several more miles southbound until taking Exit 35 to U.S. 29, the news release says. After accelerating “to speeds exceeding 100 mph,” the car went out of the deputy’s sight.

The deputy continued driving and found the Honda Accord wrecked in a wooded area near Minnie Sewell Road in Grantville, officials said. The vehicle’s 16-year-old and a 17-year-old passengers both died at the scene. The driver was seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. None of the boys’ identities were released, and the sheriff’s office did not provide updates on the driver’s condition just after noon. The teens who died were students at East Coweta High School, the district confirmed, and did not attend class Tuesday morning, the principal said in a letter to parents. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire East Coweta family go out to these students and their families,” principal Stefanie Easterwood said in the letter provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Related Story Business in ruins after fire on Peachtree Road in Buckhead November 16, 2026 U.S. 29 was shut down around 9:45 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, for an “overturned vehicle.” It reopened around noon.