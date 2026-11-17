Metro Atlanta Long-awaited ‘truth telling’ exhibits unveiled at Stone Mountain Park The state allocated about $15 million for the creation of the Interpretive Center museum. Share Attendees are seen walking around the exhibit during the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The center features two floors of exhibits, including a movie theater, a look at the mountain’s history from its formation to the present, and sessions on its Civil War role and the origins of the infamous relief sculpture. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A long-awaited interactive exhibit at Stone Mountain Park, designed to “tell the truth” about the park’s racist history, was unveiled Monday at a private event — in the same week that the mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders was scheduled to receive a pressure-wash cleaning at a cost of $1.2 million. The state allocated about $15 million for the creation of the Interpretive Center museum meant to contextualize the park’s history, which includes a whitewashing of the Civil War and the antebellum South; the 1915 rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan; and a symbol of resistance to desegregation. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, who has served on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board of directors, was one of a handful of speakers at the event.

“It’s a proud day, in many ways for me,” Thurmond said. “But it’s also a day of many mixed emotions and still unrealized hopes and aspirations.” Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens greets former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond at the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park exhibits on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The unveiling comes four years after the Stone Mountain board chose Warner Museums to design the exhibits. The Interpretive Center was supposed to open late last year, but the exhibits had to be rebuilt after flooding from a burst pipe destroyed them in November 2025. The new Interpretive Center occupies two floors inside Memorial Hall, located on the north side of the park directly across from the Confederate carving. One half of the bottom floor is a theater, where visitors can watch a 15-minute short film about the park’s history.

Related Story Stone Mountain is going ‘woke,’ rebel sons complain July 10, 2025 In the other half, the stone monument itself immediately confronts viewers through the massive windows of a spacious hall. Staircases that lead to the interactive exhibit flank either side of the room.

“(Stone Mountain) towers over us, the world’s largest high-relief sculpture, a memorial to the Lost Cause — a cause that we know is dedicated to the proposition that all men and women are not created equal,” Thurmond said. A person is seen using an interactive exhibit during the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The center features two floors of exhibits, including a movie theater, a display of the mountain’s history from formation to the present, and sessions on its Civil War role and the infamous relief sculpture’s origins. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Upstairs, the walkthrough exhibition showcases the history of the mountain from how it was formed through the present day, with breakout sessions explaining its role in the Civil War and the inception of the infamous relief sculpture. One section is dedicated to explaining the “Lost Cause,” the term created after the Civil War in an attempt to recast the Confederacy as noble rather than treasonous. A miniature model partway through the museum depicts what the original plan for the mountainside carving looked like.

Nearly every section of the museum contains interactive elements, including click-through maps, story slides and short videos. On one wall, a still photo of a former slave is brought to life with AI, and an audio track plays in sync with the AI video, allowing him to tell his story in his own words.

A full-scale model of a part of the Stone Mountain carving is on display during the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The center features two floors of exhibits, including a movie theater, a display of the mountain’s history from formation to the present, and sessions on its Civil War role and the infamous relief sculpture’s origins. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The creation of the massive mountainside carving spans decades and has ties to the Jim Crow era, the Ku Klux Klan and, decades later, the state of Georgia’s resistance to court-ordered desegregation. “It’s a lot to take in,” said Marcus Patton, a member of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition. “For many years, there was a complete absence in the park of the story that included why this park was here and why it was founded.” Martin O’Toole, spokesman for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, has not seen the new exhibits in person, but viewed pictures of some of the plaques on Monday night.

An exhibit is on display as part of the new Interpretive Center during the private unveiling at Stone Mountain Park on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The center features two floors of exhibits, including a movie theater, the mountain’s history from its formation to the present, and sessions on its Civil War role and the origins of the infamous relief sculpture. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “As far as I could see, nothing in the plaques was anything but an attack on the Confederacy and through it the Southern people who supported it,” he said in an email, adding: “This is not a memorial but a one-sided political and historical screed.”

The Interpretive Center is scheduled to open to the public Nov. 23. There is no additional fee to enter the center. A controversial cleaning Bill Stephens, who has been CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association since 2011, said the pressure-washing of the carving marks the first full cleaning of the monument, as far as he knows. On Oct. 21, the memorial association board entered into a $1.2 million contract for the cleaning with Aegis Restauro, a New Jersey-based company that conserves and restores historic artifacts. Stephens said the timing of the cleaning, which was set to start this week and last for about eight weeks, had nothing to do with the unveiling of the Interpretive Center. Bill Stephens, who has been CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association since 2011, said the pressure-washing of the carving marks the first full cleaning of the monument, as far as he knows. On Oct. 21, the memorial association board entered into a $1.2 million contract for the cleaning with Aegis Restauro, a New Jersey-based company that conserves and restores historic artifacts. Stephens said the timing of the cleaning, which was set to start this week and last for about eight weeks, had nothing to do with the unveiling of the Interpretive Center. The Stone Mountain carving featuring Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee is seen on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The carving was scheduled to be fully cleaned for the first time in recent memory. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “This has been discussed for years,” Stephens said. Critics questioned why the state should be spending so much to spruce up the monument, particularly when the park is struggling financially. “I think that there’s a lot of better ways for the state to use $1.2 million,” said Patton, of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition, a group of volunteers who want to make the park welcoming to everyone. Loading... “This has been discussed for years,” Stephens said. Critics questioned why the state should be spending so much to spruce up the monument, particularly when the park is struggling financially. “I think that there’s a lot of better ways for the state to use $1.2 million,” said Patton, of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition, a group of volunteers who want to make the park welcoming to everyone. The coalition favors allowing the carving to deteriorate over time, allowing it to “go back to nature,” he said.

Clint Monroe, a former Stone Mountain City Council member who attended last week’s meeting of the memorial association’s board of directors, said the state is throwing away $1.2 million to polish up the controversial monument. “There’s no point in cleaning up that mountain, shining up a Confederate monument for white power, white supremacy,” Monroe said. “That’s what it represents, and that’s why that carving is there today.” O’Toole said cleaning the monument is well worth the money, and that in its current state the carving is “a bad advertisement for the state.” Former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond speaks at the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center at Stone Mountain Park exhibits on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp referred questions about the $1.2 million allocation to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. The governor’s office appoints members to the association’s board.

Financial challenges The Interpretive Center will open to the public during a period of substantial change for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. Stephens is retiring at the end of this year, and will be replaced by a Black executive, Christopher Sanders, a former executive director of the East Metro Community Improvement District. Attendees are seen looking at an interactive screen during the private unveiling of the new Interpretive Center exhibits at Stone Mountain Park on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The center features two floors of exhibits, including a movie theater, the mountain’s history from formation to today, and sessions on its Civil War role and the infamous relief sculpture’s origins. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) While state law still protects the carving, it is unknown what impact Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms might have on the park moving forward. Bottoms was elected earlier this month as the first Black woman to hold a governorship in the nation. Democrats also now hold a slim majority in the Georgia House of Representatives for the first time in 22 years. The memorial association’s financial statements show it has had a rough 2026 with a net loss of $68,084 from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. The park turned a $818,993 net profit during the same nine-month period in 2025.