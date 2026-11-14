Business Flight canceled in Atlanta? Here’s what to know. What happens when your flight is canceled, plus tips for navigating delayed travel. Share Morning travelers come and go inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, the morning after an FAA ground stop disrupted travel nationwide. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Kelly Yamanouchi 43 minutes ago

The nationwide ground stop Friday disrupted travel for thousands of travelers in Atlanta. More than 750 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. Even after the ground stop was lifted, more than 400 flights were canceled for Saturday in Atlanta. More than 20% of flights operated by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines were canceled for Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson. After the ground stop was lifted Friday evening, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a White House press briefing: “It is going to take us some time to unwind what has happened this afternoon.” Duffy warned that it will “take us some time to get back to capacity.”

Related Story FAA ground stop lifted, major disruptions remain. Here’s latest on flight delays, cancellations and airport scenes. November 14, 2026 Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines resumed flight departures after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop Friday evening. But Delta also warned that “it will take time to reset our operation, including the positioning of aircraft and crews.” Lengthy disruptions can wreak havoc on flight schedules for days, even after operations resume. That’s because canceled flights leave planes and crews out of place, and it can take an extensive amount of time to fly them to where they need to be and gradually adjust flight schedules for the disruption.

Here’s what you need to know.

Automatic rebooking Delta, which controls the vast majority of flights in Atlanta, said travelers should monitor their flight status. It said “Delta will provide customers with as much notice as possible about changes to flight schedules.”

“When a cancellation does occur, Delta automatically rebooks customers to the next best itinerary,” Delta said. A tip: It’s a good idea to prepare for the possibility of disruptions through strategic packing. Make sure you have essentials with you in a carry-on bag, including medication and toiletries such as a toothbrush and toothpaste. People sleep inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, the morning after an FAA ground stop disrupted travel nationwide. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Avoid the mess Delta is waiving certain fees for customers with flights booked through this weekend who want to change their travel plans to avoid potential disruption. It extended the waiver to cover Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15.

Delta customers can also choose to cancel their flight scheduled for those days and get a credit for future travel.

Some other airlines including United, American and Southwest have also issued fee waivers to offer flexibility for changes to travel plans. Related Story FAA outage leads to wild day of lines, canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson November 14, 2026 What happens when your flight is canceled Airlines are required to give refunds when they cancel or significantly change a flight and customers choose not to accept their other options. That means: If you are rebooked and you take the flight, you are not entitled to a refund. If your flight is canceled and you are rebooked but you decide not to take the trip, you are entitled to a refund. If you decide not to accept a rebooking and want to try to book on another airline, be aware that it may be challenging since all airlines were affected by the nationwide ground stop and may be trying to rebook passengers over the next couple of days.

Travelers check a flight information display showing delayed and canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Travelers should make sure they have updated contact information submitted to their airline so they can be notified when there is a flight schedule change.

They should ensure that if the airline sends a notification of a flight change to customers’ contact number or email, it’s a notification they would receive even during a trip. Delta lays out its policies for flight disruptions on its Delayed or Canceled Flight page. The law does not require airlines to compensate passengers for long delays or waits at the airport. While airlines like Delta have policies in which they “may be able to provide” accommodations or meal vouchers during lengthy delays within their control, the nationwide ground stop itself was not within the airlines’ control. Travelers wait in the Atlanta airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers waiting at the airport; there are no federal requirements,” the U.S. Department of Transportation says on its website. “Contrary to popular belief, for domestic itineraries airlines are not required to compensate passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled.”

Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson If you’re stuck at the Atlanta airport and looking for something to eat or drink, know there are seven different concourses with a variety of eateries and shops — and you won’t have to go outside security to get to them. If you have hours to wait, you probably have time to look around or even go to another concourse on the Plane Train. Some of the best dining options in each concourse can be found in this guide about where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Vino Volo restaurant can be found on Concourse T at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Jason Getz/AJC) Related Story Study finds ‘no need’ to privatize security at Hartsfield-Jackson November 10, 2026 Stuck overnight in Atlanta? Here are some options for where to stay. Some marooned travelers may end up stuck at the airport. But to navigate the unexpected upheaval of plans, it helps to be aware of some possible courses of action — depending on time and resources available.

Airport hotels There are dozens of airport hotels near Hartsfield-Jackson, and many have free shuttles. However, airport-area hotels can fill up quickly when there are mass flight cancellations that leave travelers looking for last-minute lodging near the airport. Take MARTA into the city There is a MARTA train station inside the domestic terminal of the Atlanta airport where passengers can take the rail service into downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Buckhead and other areas around metro Atlanta. That means travelers stuck in Atlanta for more than a day can book hotels near any MARTA station and get there with a $2.50 train trip. MARTA stations at Medical Center, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs are also in the Perimeter business district north of Atlanta.

There is a MARTA train station inside the domestic terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) SkyTrain For those who want to easily reach a hotel near the airport without taking a shuttle or car, there’s a free SkyTrain at Hartsfield-Jackson that goes to the Gateway Campus. At the Gateway Campus is a Marriott, a Renaissance hotel, a SpringHill Suites and an AC Hotel. These hotels, with their convenient connection to the airport, often come with higher room rates than more remote hotels. There’s also a Home2Suites and Tru by Hilton nearby. But be aware that these hotels also fill up quickly during disruptions and may be fully booked. The SkyTrain also takes passengers to the airport’s Rental Car Center and the Georgia International Convention Center. The Georgia International Convention Center SkyTrain station at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC) Downtown Atlanta