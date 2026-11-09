A.M. ATL: Aftershocks

A “1,000-year” event describes something that has a 0.1%, or 1 in 1,000, chance of happening in a given place in any given year. It’s a measure of rarity rather than time, so such events can theoretically occur more often than once a millennium.
For people in the hardest-hit areas, these stats matter less than what’s currently in front of them: waterlogged businesses and storefronts, destroyed homes and communities in need of support.
I don't believe in happenstance and on the eve of this historic election across Georgia, I made it to the grave site that we didn't even know existed. And I got to tell her thank you. And I got to tell all the ancestors, thank you. And now I get to stand here and tell you all thank you.
Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and other Democrats gathered Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church to reflect on their party’s stunning, statewide midterm victories.
Bottoms described finding her great-great-grandmother Betsy Peek’s grave in Crawfordville, where Peek was enslaved.
Warnock, who is the senior pastor at Ebenezer, issued a warning alongside the jubilation.
“Donald Trump is a lame duck president and an old lion who will probably feel cornered,” he said. “I want you to pray, because that is a dangerous situation.”
🗳️ A missing memory card with additional votes from Tuesday’s midterms was located in Seminole County during a routine postelection check. The new votes could reverse a Democratic state House win. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating how the error occurred.
⚡ Now that Democrats will make up a majority on Georgia’s Public Service Commission, utility companies are preparing for battles over power bills, clean energy and data center construction. The Georgia PSC, under Republican leadership, enacted six rate hikes in recent years that added about $43 to the monthly bills of ratepayers.
IT’S PANDA TIME
A new royal couple has landed in Atlanta.
Chinese dignitaries, Georgia leaders and throngs of regular ol’ panda fans gathered at Zoo Atlanta this weekend to welcome Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, the zoo’s new panda couple.
I don’t like blowout wins. I have this weird superstition that every team is allotted only so many points, and blowout wins dip too far into the imaginary point pile and sow bad karma for future games. But surely this will not happen to Georgia.
This is the opposite of whatever goes on at Babyland General Hospital.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 9, 1998
Kids tuning out TV. American children today spend less time watching television than they did in the early 1980s, with more time devoted to sports and schoolwork, according to a national study released today. … One fixture of modern life — computers — has had only a moderate impact on the average child’s day. The typical 6-year-old, for example, spends a half-hour each week on the computer, while a 12-year-old spends an hour and 12 minutes.
I long for the days when “The Computer” was relegated to an oak-veneer hutch or rumpus room nook, when it was something that could be escaped, contained, moderated. Now it’s all The Computer, and I fear we will never be free.
ONE MORE THING
Babyland General Hospital, by the way, is where Cabbage Patch dolls are “born.” It’s in Cleveland, Georgia, and I’ve slowly been working up the courage to visit. It may take a few more years, to be honest.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.