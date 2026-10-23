SAVANNAH ― Trace the power grid from the plug in your wall to the electricity’s source. There, deep inside a power plant, is a generating turbine.

And those 400-ton workhorses have never been in more demand.

A manufacturer of those turbines, Mitsubishi Power Systems, announced Friday an expansion of its Savannah facility that’s expected to double its production capacity. The factory on Georgia’s coast makes natural gas-powered turbines for electricity providers throughout the Western Hemisphere, including Georgia Power and its sister divisions with Southern Co., the U.S.’ second-largest utility by customer base.

Turbine manufacturers are ramping up production as utilities add infrastructure to meet the needs of the AI age. Industry experts estimate adding 230 gigawatts to the U.S. grid by 2030 — more than enough power to light up every home in America — to service the data centers used for artificial intelligence.