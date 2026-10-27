The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working to revise permitting rules for private docks along the state's coast. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Public outcry over earlier proposal to allow 1,500-foot docks to cross state-owned marshland prompts amendment.

Public outcry over earlier proposal to allow 1,500-foot docks to cross state-owned marshland prompts amendment.

Private docks that stretch farther than an aircraft carrier is long won’t be built along the Georgia coast after all.

The board of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday amended a proposal that would have allowed docks up to 1,500 feet in length — 1,650 feet in special circumstances — to cross state-owned marshlands.

It now is recommending instead to keep the existing 1,000-foot restriction — but to allow the width to double.

The DNR’s latest proposal will be published for public comment and will return to the board for consideration at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The move is the latest in an evolving effort to revise the state’s permitting rules for private docks that link waterfront homes and other upland properties to deep-water rivers and creeks. The state agency launched the effort in 2022, convened a stakeholder committee in 2024 and has twice previously published proposals regarding dock sizes.