Arrest made in Middle Georgia shooting that killed 2, injured 35

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a neighborhood block party in Vienna that left two people dead and 35 others injured, officials announced Friday.

A 17-year-old from Dooly County is charged with one count each of possession of a firearm and participating in criminal street gang activity in connection with the fatal shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release late Friday. The youth does not appear to be facing charges directly related to the two fatalities.

Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, of Cordele and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville, were killed in the mass shooting, which happened on a residential street near U.S. 41 in Vienna, officials said.