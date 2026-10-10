Metro Atlanta

Arrest made in Middle Georgia shooting that killed 2, injured 35

Additional arrests are expected, GBI officials say.
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Asia Simone Burns
By
41 minutes ago

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a neighborhood block party in Vienna that left two people dead and 35 others injured, officials announced Friday.

A 17-year-old from Dooly County is charged with one count each of possession of a firearm and participating in criminal street gang activity in connection with the fatal shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release late Friday. The youth does not appear to be facing charges directly related to the two fatalities.

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Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, of Cordele and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville, were killed in the mass shooting, which happened on a residential street near U.S. 41 in Vienna, officials said.

A crowd of upward of 1,000 people were gathered in the rural town for the block party about 2 a.m. last weekend, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. When the shooting began, scores of people scrambled for cover.

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Ten of the 35 people injured were not shot, law enforcement previously told the AJC. Some were hit by cars that were fleeing the scene, and others were trampled, law enforcement said.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected, the agency said.