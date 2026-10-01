DeKalb lawsuit alleges breach of contract in Intrenchment Creek land swap

DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson speaks Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, about the county's legal action against limited liability companies associated with film studio founder Ryan Millsap. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Blackhall had agreed to pay $1.5 million for improvements to the land it gave the county and to other property owned by DeKalb.

Blackhall had agreed to pay $1.5 million for improvements to the land it gave the county and to other property owned by DeKalb.

DeKalb County on Thursday filed a lawsuit alleging that two limited liability companies associated with the founder of a local film studio breached a land-exchange contract with the county involving Intrenchment Creek Park.

In a land swap finalized in January 2021, the county exchanged about 40 county-owned acres in the southwest DeKalb park for roughly 53 adjacent acres owned by Blackhall Real Estate Phase Two LLC.

Blackhall Studios, founded by Ryan Millsap, had been operating in the same area.

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As part of the transaction, Blackhall agreed to pay $1.5 million for improvements to the land it gave the county and to other property owned by DeKalb, according to County Attorney Terry Phillips. The agreement also called for Blackhall to donate $100,000, which the county would use to acquire green space before completion of the park improvements.