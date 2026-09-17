Metro Atlanta FBI: Last suspect tied to Edgewood shooting that killed 1, injured 10 arrested Ze’kevious Perry was taken into custody in Alabama by federal authorities. He’s the third suspect to be apprehended in the 2025 shooting. Pedestrians walk along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, just two days after one person was killed and 10 others were injured in an area shooting. A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in the case. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Caroline Silva 45 minutes ago Share

The final accused gunman wanted in last year’s shooting that killed one and injured others in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood was taken into custody, FBI officials said. Ze’kevious Zenard Perry was arrested Wednesday at a home in Montgomery, Alabama, by an FBI SWAT team, the federal agency announced. The 24-year-old is facing one count of murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault, the FBI added. Perry is the third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 27-year-old Santos Wyatt, according to officials. Ten others — seven men and three women whose ages ranged from 18 to 29 — were injured by gunfire in an incident that prompted community calls for enhanced safety measures in an area known for its nightlife and rich civil rights history.

On a Sunday in late July 2025, Wyatt went to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood to hang out, his mother, Colandra Atkinson, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Edgewood Avenue area has many restaurants and eateries. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, no parent. I never knew how this felt. I’ve buried my parents,” she said a few months after her son’s death. “To bury a child is a whole different thing. I don’t understand it.” The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 28, about an hour after most bars closed for the night, at 349 Edgewood Ave. near the intersection with Hilliard Street, officials said. A motive has not been provided by authorities. Police found Wyatt lying on the ground with serious injuries; he was pronounced dead.

That final weekend in July was an especially violent one in Atlanta, with several incidents concentrated in the neighborhood. Officers investigated four separate shootings on Edgewood Avenue that wounded 16 and killed one, according to data released by Atlanta police.