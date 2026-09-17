FBI: Last suspect tied to Edgewood shooting that killed 1, injured 10 arrested
Ze’kevious Perry was taken into custody in Alabama by federal authorities. He’s the third suspect to be apprehended in the 2025 shooting.
Pedestrians walk along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, just two days after one person was killed and 10 others were injured in an area shooting. A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in the case. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Perry is the third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 27-year-old Santos Wyatt, according to officials. Ten others — seven men and three women whose ages ranged from 18 to 29 — were injured by gunfire in an incident that prompted community calls for enhanced safety measures in an area known for its nightlife and rich civil rights history.
On a Sunday in late July 2025, Wyatt went to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood to hang out, his mother, Colandra Atkinson, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.The Edgewood Avenue area has many restaurants and eateries.
“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, no parent. I never knew how this felt. I’ve buried my parents,” she said a few months after her son’s death. “To bury a child is a whole different thing. I don’t understand it.”
Police found Wyatt lying on the ground with serious injuries; he was pronounced dead.
That final weekend in July was an especially violent one in Atlanta, with several incidents concentrated in theneighborhood. Officers investigated four separate shootings on Edgewood Avenue that wounded 16 and killed one, according to data released by Atlanta police.
In the days following the gunfire, multiple business owners and community leaders told the AJC that violence in the area hinders its growth. Some said the incidents had made it difficult to hire new employees and attract customers, and said the area needs more attention and resources from city officials.
Late last month, officials announced that Nasir Shakim Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail on murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
In early August of last year, the first suspect, Rico Arnold, was taken into custody during a Clayton County traffic stop, police said.He was indicted in October on charges of murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 11 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.