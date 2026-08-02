A year later, 2nd arrest made in Edgewood shooting that killed 1, injured 10
Nasir Shakim Williams is the latest suspect to be charged in the incident that left 27-year-old Santos Wyatt dead in Atlanta, arrest warrants allege.
Pedestrians walk along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta on July 30, 2025, just two days after one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in the area. A second suspect was recently arrested in the case. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Santos Wyatt, 27, was the only victim who died immediately after the shooting. But 10 others had their lives changed forever.
On Monday, Nasir Shakim Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail on murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. During a Tuesday first appearance hearing, Williams was denied bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September.
According to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams is accused of causing Wyatt’s death by acting “in concert with individuals who discharged firearms with malicious intent toward a group of persons.” He is also accused of participating in the assault “with a handgun, which was used offensively against the” victims.
On a Sunday in late July 2025, Wyatt went to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood just to hang out, his mother, Colandra Atkinson, previously told the AJC. The Edgewood Avenue area, with restaurants and eateries, is a popular spot for Atlanta’s nightlife.
“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, no parent. I never knew how this felt. I’ve buried my parents,” she said. “To bury a child is a whole different thing. I don’t understand it.”
Wyatt was found by police lying on the ground with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead. The 10 others — seven men and three women whose ages ranged from 18 to 29 — had been injured by gunfire.
That final weekend in July was an especially violent one in Atlanta, with several incidents concentrated in one neighborhood. Officers investigated four separate shootings on Edgewood Avenue that wounded 16 and killed one, according to data released by Atlanta police.
In early August of last year, police said Rico Arnold was taken into custody in connection with the shooting during a Clayton County traffic stop. He was indicted in October on charges of murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 11 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.