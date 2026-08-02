A year later, 2nd arrest made in Edgewood shooting that killed 1, injured 10

Pedestrians walk along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta on July 30, 2025, just two days after one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in the area. A second suspect was recently arrested in the case. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Nasir Shakim Williams is the latest suspect to be charged in the incident that left 27-year-old Santos Wyatt dead in Atlanta, arrest warrants allege.

Nasir Shakim Williams is the latest suspect to be charged in the incident that left 27-year-old Santos Wyatt dead in Atlanta, arrest warrants allege.

More than a year after nearly a dozen people were shot overnight in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, another suspect is behind bars.

Santos Wyatt, 27, was the only victim who died immediately after the shooting. But 10 others had their lives changed forever.

On Monday, Nasir Shakim Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail on murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. During a Tuesday first appearance hearing, Williams was denied bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams is accused of causing Wyatt’s death by acting “in concert with individuals who discharged firearms with malicious intent toward a group of persons.” He is also accused of participating in the assault “with a handgun, which was used offensively against the” victims.