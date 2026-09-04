Georgia-Pacific ditches plan for apartments, mixed-use overhaul of downtown HQ

The redevelopment plan became one of the most ambitious office tower conversions proposed in the city.
Georgia-Pacific will renovate its downtown skyscraper rather than convert to a 51-story mixed-use building. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)
The redevelopment plans also included the tower’s surrounding 6-acre block owned by Georgia-Pacific. The company had planned to make it a public gathering plaza with MARTA and Atlanta Streetcar access, along with a parking deck.
Earlier this year, Georgia-Pacific project lead Suzanne Maynard said the company would begin pursuing debt and equity partners over the summer, along with public incentives from the city. The company did not reveal a budget, but had tentatively planned a groundbreaking for late 2026.
On Friday, however, Georgia-Pacific issued a statement on its change of plans.
“Georgia-Pacific has made the decision to discontinue the redevelopment,” Maynard said in the written statement. “We have invested significant time, capital, and resources to bring this project to life, but higher construction costs and broader market headwinds changed the economic viability of the project at this scale.”
Maynard added that the company is focusing its resources on “critical infrastructure improvements, modernized building systems, and upgraded amenities — including dining options, outdoor workspace and upgrades to our workplace technology — informed by input from across our team.”
“We will continue to focus on making sure employees are in an environment that helps us create value,” she said.
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