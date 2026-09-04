Georgia-Pacific ditches plan for apartments, mixed-use overhaul of downtown HQ

Georgia-Pacific Center, at right, is one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Atlanta. (Bita Honarvar/AJC 2012)

The company had planned a redevelopment of the skyscraper. It will instead focus on modernizing the office environment of the well-known stair-stepped tower.

The company had planned a redevelopment of the skyscraper. It will instead focus on modernizing the office environment of the well-known stair-stepped tower.

Georgia-Pacific is abandoning its plan for a mixed-use redevelopment of its downtown Atlanta skyscraper, citing market headwinds and high construction costs.

Georgia-Pacific Center at 133 Peachtree St., with its stair-stepped facade, is one of downtown’s most recognizable buildings.

The pulp and paper company announced plans in 2024 to convert underused office space in the 51-story tower into apartments, and transform lower floors into shops, restaurants and entertainment space.

The company had planned about 400 apartments, including more than 130 at below market-rate rents. Its plans were to leave less than half the tower’s floor space as offices, anchored by Georgia-Pacific and its owner, Koch Inc.