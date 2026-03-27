Business Atlanta’s 6th tallest building slated to include affordable housing Nearly a third of the apartments within iconic Atlanta tower’s mixed-use redo will be at below market-rate rents. Clad in pink granite, the 697-foot-tall Georgia-Pacific Center is one of Atlanta’s most recognizable structures. (Courtesy Chil & Co for Georgia-Pacific)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

The mixed-use redevelopment of one of Atlanta’s iconic skyscrapers is moving forward with a refined focus on affordable living. Pulp and paper giant Georgia-Pacific announced the conversion of its namesake 51-story downtown tower will include more than 130 apartments at below market-rate rents.

The specifics were unveiled Thursday evening during a “Future of Downtown” panel hosted by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Georgia-Pacific project lead Suzanne Maynard said 30% of the planned 400 residential units across the tower’s uppermost floors will be reserved at monthly rents between 50% and 80% of the area median income. It mirrors other Atlanta efforts that are converting outdated cubicle space into housing — although few match the scale of Atlanta’s sixth-tallest tower. RELATED One of metro Atlanta’s best-known companies names new leader This rendering illustrates the proposed ground-floor redevelopment of Georgia-Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta. The entire 51-story tower is slated to undergo a mixed-use makeover. (Courtesy Georgia-Pacific) Clad in pink granite, the 697-foot-tall Georgia-Pacific Center at 133 Peachtree St. is one of Atlanta’s most recognizable structures. The building with the stair-stepped facade was completed in 1982 and includes 1.3 million square feet of office space.

In September 2024, Georgia-Pacific announced plans to transform underused office space within the tower into shops, restaurants, entertainment space and some of the highest altitude apartments in the Southeast. Less than half the tower’s floor space will remain as offices — 600,000 square feet — which will be anchored by Georgia-Pacific and its private owner, Koch Inc.