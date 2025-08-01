Business

Georgia-Pacific CEO to retire in October

The company is one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers.
Christian Fischer, president and CEO of Georgia-Pacific, speaks during a press conference as the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee marks one year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, June 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christian Fischer, president and CEO of Georgia-Pacific, speaks during a press conference as the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee marks one year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, June 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The longtime CEO of one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers is stepping down this fall.

Georgia-Pacific announced this week Christian Fischer, who has led the paper and packaging giant since 2017 and had been a part of the company since 1989, will retire at the end of October.

The company is owned by Kansas-based Koch Industries, a multinational conglomerate with operations in energy, manufacturing and other sectors. Koch executive Mark Luetters will step in as interim CEO, the company said. He has previously served in an executive role with Georgia-Pacific.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the GP team on our key initiatives, and ultimately naming a new, long-term GP president and CEO at some point within calendar year 2026,” Luetters said in a statement.

Georgia Pacific did not offer any additional detail to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before publication.

The company currently employs more than 30,000 people, according to its website.

In addition to serving as CEO of Georgia Pacific, Fischer is a member of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Board of Directors. Fischer has also served on the Board of Councilors for The Carter Center.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

061225 world cup photos

Georgia-Pacific CEO to retire in October

1h ago

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Looming tariff deadline could bring clarity and more costs for Georgians

Keep Reading

Atlanta leaders on edge as Norfolk Southern merger could cost Midtown HQ

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Featured

Georgia Power has proposed a massive fleet expansion. It includes lots of gas

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute