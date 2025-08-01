Georgia-Pacific CEO to retire in October

Christian Fischer, president and CEO of Georgia-Pacific, speaks during a press conference as the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee marks one year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, June 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The company is one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers.

Georgia-Pacific announced this week Christian Fischer, who has led the paper and packaging giant since 2017 and had been a part of the company since 1989 , will retire at the end of October.

The longtime CEO of one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers is stepping down this fall.

The company is owned by Kansas-based Koch Industries, a multinational conglomerate with operations in energy, manufacturing and other sectors. Koch executive Mark Luetters will step in as interim CEO, the company said. He has previously served in an executive role with Georgia-Pacific.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the GP team on our key initiatives, and ultimately naming a new, long-term GP president and CEO at some point within calendar year 2026,” Luetters said in a statement.

Georgia Pacific did not offer any additional detail to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before publication.

The company currently employs more than 30,000 people, according to its website.