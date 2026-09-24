News A.M. ATL: On the move Plus: Falcons, Flock (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! Trivia time, right out of the gate: The first woman to play in one of the major American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS) made her debut 34 years ago. What sport did she play? Sate your curiosity in today’s “On This Date.” Let’s get to it. HUNDREDS OF FEDERAL INMATES MOVED ACROSS THE STATE Seen here in September 2021, the Irwin County Detention Center will hold about 400 federal pretrial inmates who had been in a facility in Lovejoy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) A “terrible idea.” A potential “catastrophe.” That’s how a chief U.S. district judge described the U.S. Marshals Service’s plan to move about 400 pretrial detainees from a facility in Clayton County to a detention center 190 miles away in Irwin County. That means most of the detainees’ cases will also have to be heard there, creating a significant distance-based legal obstacle.

Why is this happening? The Marshals Service hasn’t specified why.

However, the agency notified the company that operates the Clayton County facility that it is canceling its contract with them, effective at the end of October. Why people are pushing back The judge isn’t alone. Federal judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys have all chimed in, saying the transfer, which is underway, will waste taxpayer dollars, create massive backlogs and complications in court proceedings, and endanger inmates’ constitutional rights.

The move adds significant distance between detainees and legal counsel based in Atlanta.

Attorneys say it will be much more difficult to meet with detainees and prepare proper defenses. 🔎 READ MORE: Voices from around the legal community speak out Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🎤 Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson have both agreed to participate in an Oct. 6 modified town hall hosted by Atlanta News First. This is the only debate-type appearance Jackson has accepted. Bottoms says she’s accepted five others. Dems are using the disparity to press Jackson on his debate reticence.

💰 Republicans in Georgia and beyond are openly wondering whether to keep pouring money into U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ campaign against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate Majority Leader John Thune will headline a Collins fundraiser tonight. NEW FLOCK GUIDELINES FOR ATLANTA A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road in Houston. (David Goldman/AP 2025) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has proposed several new guidelines for Flock Safety cameras after an Atlanta Police Department audit found nearly 80 questionable uses of the technology. The proposed legislation: creates a specialized seven-member panel to review policies for use of the technology

requires ongoing audits of use

creates procedures for handling allegations of misuse

bars vendors from selling camera data

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia have uncovered police misuse of license plate reader systems, firing dozens of officers and bringing criminal charges for allegedly accessing Flock Safety’s sprawling network of tag readers for personal use, the AJC previously reported. 🔎 READ MORE: Where Dickens got his ideas In related news, it’s “Flagship” day! A new episode of the AJC podcast “Flagship” drops today, and what a coincidence: This week, I talked to video producer Fraser Jones, who’s been researching Flock Safety cameras for almost as long as they’ve been around. If you think license plate readers are the only way Flock keeps its eye on you, you’re in for a surprise. Also in this week’s episode:

The glory of high school football, featuring AJC Varsity reporter Jack Leo

A dispatch from Dragon Con, where I got people to answer a very important question Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.” Enjoy! HE’S READY Since I was a kid, I've been loving this sport, so I'm never going to sit out if I'm healthy ... I knew I wasn't where I needed to be the first two weeks and now I feel like I'm where I want to be. So, that's why you see me up this week. - Michael Penix Jr. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will start tonight when Atlanta takes on the Green Bay Packers. This is the first time we’ll see the first-string QB play since he tore his ACL last November. A few weeks ago I talked to our Falcons reporter Daniel Flick, and he said a lot of Penix’s later recovery has been mental. Makes sense! If I had a debilitating noodle knee, I would certainly want to make sure I was 100% emotionally recovered before I resumed my full-time job of [checks notes] getting chased around and hit really hard.