News

A.M. ATL: It’s panda time

Plus: ICE, wildlife preserve
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
57 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’m headed to a chateau in France next week to do whatever it is people do in French chateaus. (Read, brood, take long constitutionals in the fresh air, maybe see a chicken or two.) Cassidy Alexander and Adam Van Brimmer will be pinch-hitting, so you’re in for a treat. Be good.

Let’s get to it.

PANDA-PLOMACY

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are expected to arrive stateside soon, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)
Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are expected to arrive stateside soon, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

China is sending two new giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta soon.

During his visit to Washington this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Ping Ping and Fu Shuang would come to Atlanta in “a few days.” The zoo isn’t sharing a timeline.

The new Atlanta residents will fill a panda-sized hole in the city’s heart.

But one person’s adorable animal guest is another’s powerful diplomatic envoy, and another’s conservation and research opportunity.

🔎 READ MORE: The politics of panda parcels

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ICE STOP ENDS WITH HOSPITALIZATION

A Guatemalan man was struck by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle during a traffic stop in Albany. He sustained a broken leg and spine.

ICE agents stopped a van on Sept. 17, and all three of the van’s occupants reportedly fled on foot and were pursued by federal agents.

The incident was described with different levels of detail by different agencies:

Cabrera-Gomez is an unauthorized immigrant who had previously been removed from the U.S. ICE said it will continue with his deportation process when he’s discharged from the hospital.

🔎 READ MORE: Details about the encounter and the aftermath

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚂 The proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger is controversial for many reasons. However, a former DeKalb County commissioner and city planner says the deal could build out Atlanta’s rail infrastructure, easing rail congestion in and around the city.

🏈 The Protect College Sports Act is a wide-ranging piece of legislation that would create national standards for name, image and likeness contracts in college sports. Georgia’s senators are split on supporting the bill.

🎬 Georgia’s struggling film and TV industry was dealt another blow in 2025 when Marvel started moving its film projects to Europe. In the aftermath, one Atlanta producer says the city could find a new niche as an indie production hub.

MORE GOOD ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS???

An aerial image taken in December 2024 shows part of the former Pine Log Wildlife Management Area in Bartow County. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image taken in December 2024 shows part of the former Pine Log Wildlife Management Area in Bartow County. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Earlier this week, we got good news about beach replenishment funding for Tybee Island.

Now, glad tidings from North Georgia:

🌲 READ MORE: ‘A truly special and unique place’

THE GRANDMA HOBBY RENAISSANCE

Crafts like needlepoint, crochet, embroidery and sewing are trending as creative and therapeutic outlets. (Richard Drew/AP Photo file)
Crafts like needlepoint, crochet, embroidery and sewing are trending as creative and therapeutic outlets. (Richard Drew/AP Photo file)

Crocheters, knitters, needleworkers, sewers and crafters of all kinds: It’s our time.

Some people call these “grandma hobbies,” which is true! Our grandmas did do them, and our grandmas were awesome. Still, I think “tradition and skill kept alive generation after generation by hands just like our own” sounds better than “grandma hobbies.”

The AJC’s Olivia Wakim talked to some Atlanta-area crafters about why we’re seeing such a handmade moment right now.

(Also in the article: plenty of classes and craft communities in the Atlanta area to keep you in yarn and thread for the rest of your life.)

NEWS BITES

More than 160,000 pounds of meat bearing false USDA inspection labels recalled

Actual mystery meat.

Starbucks plans to close 250 North American stores within the week

Be extra nice to the barista because you know they’re going through it right now.

KFC opens a Texas restaurant to test ideas for reclaiming its fried chicken crown

Recently I had the singular pleasure of being in a car with a friend the first time she passed the Big Chicken out in Marietta. After twenty years of living here (albeit on the other side of town), she was thrilled and humbled.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 25, 1904

Society news and gossip of Atlanta’s sister cities: Cartersville society. Miss Lizzie Bell Saxton left last week for Agnes Scott.

Fun fact: Yesterday was the 137th anniversary of the opening of Agnes Scott College (née Decatur Female Seminary), for which Miss Lizzie Bell left in 1904, according to a very important article in the Atlanta Journal.

ONE MORE THING

Have a lovely weekend! Is that … cooler weather we feel?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.