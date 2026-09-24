Georgia News Georgia migrant ‘pinned’ under ICE vehicle, GSP report says Guatemalan man suffers broken leg, spine during encounter. Agency says it will pursue deportation after he is discharged. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopped a van traveling in Albany on Sept. 17, and all three of the van’s occupants reportedly fled on foot, according to authorities. (Yuki Iwamura/AP 2025)

By Lautaro Grinspan 19 minutes ago Share

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle stop in Georgia ended in hospitalization for a Guatemalan man after he was “pinned” under the agency vehicle, according to a Georgia State Patrol report. ICE agents stopped a van traveling in Albany on Sept. 17, and all three of the van’s occupants reportedly fled on foot, according to details from ICE, local and state authorities. With federal agents giving chase, one of the runaways and an ICE vehicle collided on the median between the Liberty Expressway and an exit ramp, reports say. ICE identified that individual as Edgar Borromeo Cabrera-Gomez, an unauthorized immigrant from Guatemala who had previously been removed from the U.S.

The crash, first reported by WALB, took place in the early morning hours. Officers with both the Dougherty County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene. The agencies framed the collision in different terms, and with various amounts of detail. According to an ICE spokesperson, Cabrera-Gomez “lost his footing and slid under an ICE vehicle as the officer attempted to stop in front of him.” In a statement, Dougherty County authorities said one of the van’s runaways “was struck by a vehicle.” Preliminary information from a Georgia State Patrol investigation revealed that, during the incident, “a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by an agent from ICE and one of the suspects collided … This resulted in the suspect being pinned underneath the Dodge Charger.” Cabrera-Gomez was taken to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, ICE and GSP confirmed. ICE described his injuries as not life-threatening.