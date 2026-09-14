News A.M. ATL: Big jobs Plus: Election board, memorial climb (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! We talk about spring cleaning a lot, but no one ever mentions the fall cleaning necessary to clean up after all the spring cleaning. It’s cleaning all the way down. If you need some inspiration, here are a few things to add to your fall cleaning list. (Which will, inevitably, take you until spring, when the cleaning begins anew). Let’s get to it. DATA CENTERS ARE CREATING LABOR PRESSURES The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A new survey reveals how Georgia’s data center boom is affecting labor demand and adjacent industries. Data center construction is increasing competition for skilled workers in the region, according to survey results from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Pressure points and opportunities In general, the construction industry is desperate for more skilled workers, and has issues with recruitment and retention.

Companies involved with data center build-outs are experiencing rapid growth, but this lack of tradespeople could limit how quickly projects can be built.

That’s good news for current construction workers, who could see higher paychecks and more opportunities as companies compete for labor.

However, the complexity of these jobs could be a challenge for newer workers looking to break into an industry that’s otherwise clamoring for their interest. 🔎 READ MORE: ‘There’s only so many people who can do this’ Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. MEASLES OUTBREAK AT ATL DAYCARE There are now 10 confirmed cases of measles tied to a metro Atlanta daycare.

Earlier cases at the daycare were identified in children who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Georgia has recorded 16 confirmed measles cases this year, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The childhood vaccination for measles is a two-dose process that is “safe and effective,” according to the DPH.

🔎 READ MORE: How officials are tracking the outbreak ELECTION BOARD PRESSURES SEC. OF STATE State Election Board Member Carolyn Roddy, who drafted a resolution appealing to federal powers for last-minute Georgia voting machine updates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A Republican member of the State Election Board is considering petitioning the Trump Administration to pressure Georgia into updating its voting systems ahead of November’s midterm elections. The resolution vows to seek assistance “from any quarter” to update Georgia’s tens of thousands of voting machines, even enlisting the U.S. Department of Justice or U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Here’s the problem: Neither department has authority over Georgia’s voting equipment.

There’s also no funding in the state budget to make the update.

Several state leaders, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have said it’s too late to make changes this election cycle without throwing the whole thing into chaos.

Early voting for the midterms begins October 13. 🔎 READ MORE: Critics say it’s another attempt to draw a federal intervention

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏒 A third group has joined the effort to woo a new hockey team to Atlanta, the NHL says. Anson Carter, a former player and metro Atlanta resident, is spearheading the new franchise expansion bid. Carter used to be aligned with the North Point effort in Alpharetta, but recently split off. 🔒 Atlanta will host the 2026 Global Security Exchange conference this month. The GSX event gathers security management professionals from more than 100 countries. As one security professional writes, Atlanta is the perfect place for such an event, given complex cybersecurity and privacy issues playing out in our backyard. AN ASCENT TO REMEMBER (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Now that’s a picture. Hundreds of firefighters and other first responders climbed Stone Mountain Friday during the annual 9/11 Stone Mountain Memorial Climb. Their trek took them one mile, or approximately 160 flights of stairs, in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Firefighters wore full turnout gear in homage to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. More photos from the climb here