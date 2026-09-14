A.M. ATL: Big jobs

Morning, y’all! We talk about spring cleaning a lot, but no one ever mentions the fall cleaning necessary to clean up after all the spring cleaning. It’s cleaning all the way down. If you need some inspiration, here are a few things to add to your fall cleaning list. (Which will, inevitably, take you until spring, when the cleaning begins anew).
Let’s get to it.
DATA CENTERS ARE CREATING LABOR PRESSURES
The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A new survey reveals how Georgia’s data center boom is affecting labor demand and adjacent industries.
Data center construction is increasing competition for skilled workers in the region, according to survey results from the Associated General Contractors of America.
Pressure points and opportunities
In general, the construction industry is desperate for more skilled workers, and has issues with recruitment and retention.
Companies involved with data center build-outs are experiencing rapid growth, but this lack of tradespeople could limit how quickly projects can be built.
That’s good news for current construction workers, who could see higher paychecks and more opportunities as companies compete for labor.
However, the complexity of these jobs could be a challenge for newer workers looking to break into an industry that’s otherwise clamoring for their interest.
State Election Board Member Carolyn Roddy, who drafted a resolution appealing to federal powers for last-minute Georgia voting machine updates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A Republican member of the State Election Board is considering petitioning the Trump Administration to pressure Georgia into updating its voting systems ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The resolution vows to seek assistance “from any quarter” to update Georgia’s tens of thousands of voting machines, even enlisting the U.S. Department of Justice or U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Here’s the problem: Neither department has authority over Georgia’s voting equipment.
There’s also no funding in the state budget to make the update.
Several state leaders, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have said it’s too late to make changes this election cycle without throwing the whole thing into chaos.
🔒 Atlanta will host the 2026 Global Security Exchange conference this month. The GSX event gathers security management professionals from more than 100 countries. As one security professional writes, Atlanta is the perfect place for such an event, given complex cybersecurity and privacy issues playing out in our backyard.
AN ASCENT TO REMEMBER
(Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Now that’s a picture. Hundreds of firefighters and other first responders climbed Stone Mountain Friday during the annual 9/11 Stone Mountain Memorial Climb.
Their trek took them one mile, or approximately 160 flights of stairs, in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Firefighters wore full turnout gear in homage to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. More photos from the climb here
“Wow this car is driving too fast, maybe we should slow down.” — person driving car
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 14, 1996
What’s eating Atlantans? A bumper crop of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes have descended on metro Atlanta with a vengeance, and most of the bloodsucking pests are the exotic Asian tiger mosquitoes, which bite in the daytime. ... “I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” said Kathryn Stout of Sandy Springs.
Doesn’t this make you feel connected to Atlantans of yesteryear? They were getting bitten, we’re getting bitten. To everything there is a season.
ONE MORE THING
Writing “To everything there is a season” unfortunately awakened The Byrds’ rendition of “Turn! Turn! Turn!” from deep within my brain where it was sleeping like a very annoying dragon.
So here’s a fun fact: Did you know the lyrics to “Turn! Turn! Turn” are taken almost wholesale from the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew and Christian Bibles?
Or that Dolly Parton covered the song on two albums?
Happily, it all comes back to Dolly.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.