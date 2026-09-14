News

A.M. ATL: Big jobs

Plus: Election board, memorial climb
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! We talk about spring cleaning a lot, but no one ever mentions the fall cleaning necessary to clean up after all the spring cleaning. It’s cleaning all the way down. If you need some inspiration, here are a few things to add to your fall cleaning list. (Which will, inevitably, take you until spring, when the cleaning begins anew).

Let’s get to it.

DATA CENTERS ARE CREATING LABOR PRESSURES

The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A new survey reveals how Georgia’s data center boom is affecting labor demand and adjacent industries.

Data center construction is increasing competition for skilled workers in the region, according to survey results from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Pressure points and opportunities

🔎 READ MORE: ‘There’s only so many people who can do this’

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MEASLES OUTBREAK AT ATL DAYCARE

There are now 10 confirmed cases of measles tied to a metro Atlanta daycare.

🔎 READ MORE: How officials are tracking the outbreak

ELECTION BOARD PRESSURES SEC. OF STATE

State Election Board Member Carolyn Roddy, who drafted a resolution appealing to federal powers for last-minute Georgia voting machine updates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
State Election Board Member Carolyn Roddy, who drafted a resolution appealing to federal powers for last-minute Georgia voting machine updates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A Republican member of the State Election Board is considering petitioning the Trump Administration to pressure Georgia into updating its voting systems ahead of November’s midterm elections.

🔎 READ MORE: Critics say it’s another attempt to draw a federal intervention

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏒 A third group has joined the effort to woo a new hockey team to Atlanta, the NHL says. Anson Carter, a former player and metro Atlanta resident, is spearheading the new franchise expansion bid. Carter used to be aligned with the North Point effort in Alpharetta, but recently split off.

🔒 Atlanta will host the 2026 Global Security Exchange conference this month. The GSX event gathers security management professionals from more than 100 countries. As one security professional writes, Atlanta is the perfect place for such an event, given complex cybersecurity and privacy issues playing out in our backyard.

AN ASCENT TO REMEMBER

(Hyosub Shin/AJC)
(Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Now that’s a picture. Hundreds of firefighters and other first responders climbed Stone Mountain Friday during the annual 9/11 Stone Mountain Memorial Climb.

Their trek took them one mile, or approximately 160 flights of stairs, in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Firefighters wore full turnout gear in homage to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. More photos from the climb here

NEWS BITES

The Falcons did not win their first football game of the season

They could have! But they didn’t.

Meanwhile, the Braves could clinch the division title this week

Remember, Braves fans: The enemy of the Phillies is our friend.

In an age of instant answers, educators say it’s good to let kids struggle a little with everyday problems

Kids are so good at it if you give them time, too. You can almost see the new neural pathways being forged.

Anthropic CEO says AI industry needs to give safety measures time to catch up. Other AI CEOs agree

“Wow this car is driving too fast, maybe we should slow down.” — person driving car

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 14, 1996

What’s eating Atlantans? A bumper crop of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes have descended on metro Atlanta with a vengeance, and most of the bloodsucking pests are the exotic Asian tiger mosquitoes, which bite in the daytime. ... “I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” said Kathryn Stout of Sandy Springs.

Doesn’t this make you feel connected to Atlantans of yesteryear? They were getting bitten, we’re getting bitten. To everything there is a season.

ONE MORE THING

Writing “To everything there is a season” unfortunately awakened The Byrds’ rendition of “Turn! Turn! Turn!” from deep within my brain where it was sleeping like a very annoying dragon.

So here’s a fun fact: Did you know the lyrics to “Turn! Turn! Turn” are taken almost wholesale from the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew and Christian Bibles?

Or that Dolly Parton covered the song on two albums?

Happily, it all comes back to Dolly.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.