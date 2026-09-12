2 new measles cases tied to metro Atlanta daycare outbreak, officials say

An electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

There’s now 10 confirmed cases of measles linked to the unnamed facility, contributing to a total of 16 cases across Georgia this year, according to the state health department.

There’s now 10 confirmed cases of measles linked to the unnamed facility, contributing to a total of 16 cases across Georgia this year, according to the state health department.

A metro Atlanta daycare at the center of a measles outbreak is now up to 10 confirmed cases, Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced.

The daycare, which authorities have not named, has been tied to most of Georgia’s measles cases this year. On Friday, state health officials identified two additional cases associated with the daycare.

Statewide, the DPH has confirmed 16 measles cases so far this year.

In a news release, the DPH said it continues to try to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

Earlier cases at the daycare were identified in children who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, state health officials said previously. The first case at the daycare was detected in mid-August.