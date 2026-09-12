2 new measles cases tied to metro Atlanta daycare outbreak, officials say

A metro Atlanta daycare at the center of a measles outbreak is now up to 10 confirmed cases, Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced.
The daycare, which authorities have not named, has been tied to most of Georgia’s measles cases this year. On Friday, state health officials identified two additional cases associated with the daycare.
Statewide, the DPH has confirmed 16 measles cases so far this year.
In a news release, the DPH said it continues to try to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.
Earlier cases at the daycare were identified in children who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, state health officials said previously. The first case at the daycare was detected in mid-August.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause high fever, rash, red eyes and a cough, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In children under the age of 5, the virus can lead to health complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.
The childhood vaccination for measles is administered in two doses: one when a child is about a year old, and another between the ages of 4 and 6.
“The vaccine is safe and effective, and parents with questions about the vaccine or the vaccination schedule can consult their physician,” the DPH said.
Symptoms typically appear between seven to 14 days after exposure. Anyone who believes they have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider or the state health department. The agency advises against going to a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic before calling.