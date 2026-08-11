Metro Atlanta Stockbridge council changes date of hearing into mayor’s P-card usage The council approved a one-week delay of an investigative hearing, which could lead to the mayor’s removal from office. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams listens during a City Council work session in Stockbridge on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. He is the youngest mayor in the city's history. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Reed Williams 2 hours ago Share

The Stockbridge City Council postponed by one week an investigative hearing that could lead to the mayor’s removal from office, after his attorney argued the city failed to give him proper notice of the hearing as required by the city’s charter. On Monday night, the council voted 4-0 to move the hearing into Mayor Jayden Williams’ purchasing card usage from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Council member Yolanda Barber was absent for the vote. The city has alleged that the 22-year-old Williams, the youngest mayor in the city’s history, spent more than $4,000 on donations and purchases, including at restaurants, stores and elsewhere, using city-issued purchasing cards. An independent investigator is looking into whether the mayor committed any ethical infractions or violations of the city’s code.

The investigative hearing will function similar to a trial. Council members anticipate hearing evidence from the investigator, Richard Hyde, and other witnesses during the proceeding. Hyde told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that he and Williams were “going to have a discussion today.” Stockbridge City Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt (seen during a council work session in July) says the mayoral hearing "is not a witch hunt." (Ben Gray for the AJC) Stockbridge Council member LaKeisha Gantt acknowledged Tuesday that part of the reason the council postponed the investigative hearing is because the original date would not have met the charter’s requirement that an elected official receive written notice at least 10 days in advance of a hearing specifying the grounds for their removal from office.

Gantt told the AJC the city provided Williams with the required written notice on Monday. That document could not immediately be obtained by the AJC.

“It’s not a witch hunt,” Gantt said. “When it’s an elected official, there’s a policy that you have to go by if accusations are made. And so we had to go by it. I don’t know how else to put it.” Williams’ attorney, Robert Kenner Jr., asked a judge last week, in an emergency motion filed in Henry County Superior Court, to prevent the investigative hearing from taking place on the initial date, arguing the city had not given Williams proper notice. Kenner could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams hugs a supporter during a break in a City Council work session in Stockbridge on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Last month, the council restricted Williams’ access to city property and suspended purchasing card and fuel card privileges, as well as his use of city-owned vehicles. He then filed a lawsuit against the city in Henry County Superior Court asking the court to restore his access to the mayor’s office, official email, records and other property to perform his duties.