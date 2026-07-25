Metro Atlanta Stockbridge mayor sues city over blocked access amid review of $4K in spending Jayden Williams disputes city’s authority to restrict his powers as it launches an investigation, including into his purchases and donations, court filings say. Jayden Williams, who was recently elected as Stockbridge’s youngest mayor, has been suspended of certain duties and access to city property pending an investigation, according to the city. (Courtesy of Jayden Williams)

By Caroline Silva 18 minutes ago Share

Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams is suing his own city, contending he was improperly stripped of his authority before the completion of an investigation into allegations he misused city funds and his office. The move comes after the City Council last week restricted his access to city property and suspended his city-issued purchasing card amid an ongoing review. In an amended complaint filed Friday in Henry County Superior Court, Williams seeks to void the council’s resolution and also asks the court to restore his access to the mayor’s office, official email, records and other property to perform his duties as mayor.

Attached to the complaint, a letter from the city attorney to the mayor also sheds light on the scope of the city’s investigation, saying it includes a review of more than $4,000 spent on donations and purchases at restaurants and stores. “The issue is not whether Council may investigate alleged misuse of City property, City funds, purchasing cards, fuel cards, vehicles, or other resources. The City may conduct a lawful investigation,” the mayor’s suit states. “The issue is whether Council may, before completing that investigation and before providing the hearing required by the Stockbridge Charter, impose restrictions that operate as a constructive suspension of the Mayor’s office. The Charter does not authorize that action.” The lawsuit, filed just six months after Williams was sworn in as the city’s youngest mayor, follows the City Council’s July 17 vote to suspend his purchasing and fuel card, take away his city vehicle, restrict his access to nonpublic areas of city buildings and require any communications with staff to run through the city manager. The suspension was put in place pending the outcome of an “independent investigation,” the city said in a news release. Williams’ attorney, Gerald Griggs, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday he is prepared to defend the mayor against all of the city’s allegations. He added that the accusations are “unsubstantiated and don’t rise to the level of violations of city charter or city code.”

The city attorney, in his letter to Williams, described the allegations as potential city code and ethics violations and “not final findings of wrongdoing.” The city said in a Friday afternoon statement the investigation was not launched based on rumor, speculation or political disagreement.

“It was initiated after City staff identified specific financial transactions involving City funds that raised concerns regarding compliance with City policies and the proper use of public resources,” the statement said. The city said the investigation will include a review of allegations regarding misuse of a purchasing card, “alleged discrepancies between explanations provided for certain purchases,” violations of city purchasing card policy, as well as “allegations of sexual misconduct,” which officials did not detail. Griggs called the sexual misconduct allegations “unsubstantiated” and said Williams denies any improper sexual conduct. City Attorney Quinton Washington’s letter to Williams, attached to the mayor’s Friday complaint, lists a total of just over $4,000 of spending under review. The letter describes a $2,398 donation to the Henry County Schools Foundation for school lunches, an amount that included a $398 “processing fee” with “no corroborating documentation” or council authorization on file.

The review also will examine a series of restaurant charges made since late February, including at Nova Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, Red Room Bistro and Longhorn Steakhouse, which Williams’ purchase forms describe as team meetings, a scholarship banquet and “Mayor AI training,” according to the letter. Additional purchases at a Polo Factory Store and a bookstore at Clark Atlanta University, where Williams studied political science, are also listed. Griggs said the mayor was “exercising his lawful authority” when donating to the school foundation and said many other purchases “were used for the good of the city” or for hospitality. The city attorney’s notice states Williams is alleged to have “solicited or accepted prohibited gifts, rewards, or honorariums in connection with speaking engagements,” and references two separate complaints from city employees alleging the mayor restricted access to essential functions and created a “hostile and intimidating work environment,” respectively. City Council members did not respond Saturday to questions from the AJC about the investigation.