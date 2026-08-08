Metro Atlanta Stockbridge council initiates process that could lead to mayor’s removal Jayden Williams faces allegations he spent more than $4,000 in city money on donations and purchases at restaurants, stores and elsewhere. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams hugs a supporter during a break in a City Council work session in Stockbridge on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Reed Williams 4 hours ago Share

The beleaguered mayor of Stockbridge is asking a judge to halt a process that could result in the City Council removing him from office over allegations including misuse of city funds through city-issued credit cards. The Stockbridge City Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to hold an investigative hearing next Saturday evening, Aug. 15, that will function similar to a trial. Council members anticipate hearing evidence from an independent investigator and other witnesses, said council member LaKeisha Gantt. The opposing vote was cast by council member Yolanda Barber, who said she could not support the resolution because she had not seen it in written form.

The city has hired an independent investigator to review more than $4,000 spent on donations and purchases made by the 22-year-old mayor at restaurants, stores and elsewhere using city-issued purchasing cards. Williams, the youngest mayor in the city’s history, has publicly offered detailed explanations for several of the allegations, which he has characterized as a political attack. Last month, the council restricted Williams’ access to city property and suspended purchasing card and fuel card privileges, as well as his use of city-owned vehicles. In a lawsuit filed last month in Henry County Superior Court, Williams asked the court to restore his access to the mayor’s office, official email, records and other property to perform his duties. In an “emergency motion” filed Thursday, the mayor’s attorney asks a judge to prevent the Aug. 15 investigative hearing and to prohibit the council from voting to remove Williams. The attorney, Robert Kenner Jr., argues the hearing would violate the city’s own charter because the city did not give Williams proper notice.

The charter says an elected official facing an effort by City Council to remove them must receive a written notice specifying the grounds for removal. The official is entitled to a public hearing that must be held at least 10 days from the time the written notice is received, the charter says.

In an affidavit that accompanies the emergency motion, Williams says that as of Thursday he had not received a final written notice laying out “all grounds upon which the City intends to rely” during the proposed hearing Aug. 15. The mayor’s affidavit adds he is scheduled to meet with the independent investigator, Richard Hyde, only four days before the hearing date. “Because I have not received final written charges, the investigator’s final report, the evidence to be presented, a witness list or the procedures governing the hearing, I have not been afforded a meaningful opportunity to review the city’s case, prepare a response, identify and prepare witnesses or otherwise prepare a defense,” the mayor’s affidavit says. Th Stockbridge City Council and Mayor Jayden Williams during a council work session in Stockbridge on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Council member Gantt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that Hyde has been having trouble getting Williams to meet with him, a claim that Kenner disputed.

Gantt added that although Hyde’s investigation is incomplete, “they have enough information to produce the mayor and council so that we can proceed with the hearing.” Reached by phone on Friday, Hyde confirmed he has not completed his investigation, saying: “I haven’t made any conclusions yet on any of this.” Asked whether he thinks he’ll be ready to present evidence on Aug. 15, Hyde said: “Well, I’m moving with all deliberate speed, but when or if there’s a hearing is above my pay grade.” Gantt said the council scheduled the hearing for a Saturday at 5 p.m. because it wants to hold it as soon as possible. She said she does not know if Williams received a written notice but that he received a verbal notice in that he was presiding over Wednesday’s meeting when council members set the investigative hearing date. Gantt said that should be good enough.