Metro Atlanta Deal allows Stockbridge mayor use of City Hall office, but not P-cards He still faces a hearing before the City Council Saturday over his spending, and other allegations. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams hugs a supporter during a break in a City Council work session in Stockbridge on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Reed Williams 19 minutes ago Share

The city of Stockbridge and its mayor, Jayden Williams, reached a legal agreement Monday to restore the mayor’s access to non-public areas of City Hall, including his office, though the deal would still restrict him from using city-issued purchasing cards, fuel cards or vehicles. The settlement stems from a lawsuit the mayor filed in an attempt to win back mayoral privileges, which were stripped from Williams when the Stockbridge City Council announced an investigation into his spending last month. In all, the council suspended Williams’ use of P-cards, fuel cards and city-issued vehicles and required him to have the city manager pre-approve any spending of city funds on training, events or meetings. It also banned him from non-public areas of city facilities except to attend public meetings or with the city manager’s prior authorization.

Williams, who is in his early 20s and the youngest mayor in the city’s history, still faces a hearing before the City Council on Saturday over his spending and other allegations, that could lead to his removal from office. Those allegations include that he used a P-card to spend $4,000 on donations and purchases, including at restaurants, stores and elsewhere. An independent investigator is looking into whether the mayor committed ethical infractions or violations of the city’s code, and is expected to present his findings at Saturday’s hearing, which council members say will function similar to a trial. A separate hearing in Henry Superior Court is set for Thursday to take up issues surrounding Saturday’s scheduled hearing before city council. Williams’ lawyer, Robert Kenner Jr., has asked the judge to stop Saturday’s hearing from happening — and to disqualify one of the council members from voting, if it is held. After a court hearing on Monday, Kenner said his client “essentially has been reinstated to his mayoral duties and responsibilities.”

Williams has been allowed to preside over council meetings since the investigation has been launched.