News

A.M. ATL: Water works

Plus: Data center task force, ‘Flagship’ podcast
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21 hours ago

Morning, y’all! Whenever I leave the South, I’m reminded that Southern hospitality is far more artful than mere niceness. Sometimes it means avoiding awkwardness at all costs, even if you have to keep a flagging dinner conversation alive with your bare hands. If you’ve been in that unenviable position, I salute you.

Let’s get to it.

TWO GA WATER SYSTEMS WERE HACKED. HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

Coty McDaniel, water production director for the Clayton County Water Authority, shows sampling points for testing water at the Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant in Jonesboro in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Coty McDaniel, water production director for the Clayton County Water Authority, shows sampling points for testing water at the Terry R. Hicks Water Production Plant in Jonesboro in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Water authorities in Clayton County and the city of Columbus said their water systems were affected by separate alleged cyberattacks.

The good news: They say their water supplies are completely safe.

The bad news: For one, it’s still scary stuff. Now, federal investigators are trying to figure out how it happened.

The little device that could cause big trouble

Experts say the best way to safeguard against such attacks is through multiple layers of security. Some of these systems may not already have such layers because “hacking into water supplies via little computers” is, by and large, a relatively new horror we must contend with.

🔎 READ MORE: Some large metro Atlanta water systems report no compromise, while others are staying mum.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA COULD GET A DATA CENTER TASK FORCE

Several Atlanta City Council members want a new task force that could further regulate data centers in the city.

🔎 READ MORE: More recent news from City Hall

Also in this week’s City Hall roundup: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was blasted for offering to sell the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County for $80 million in exchange for support for a controversial tax extension plan.

NEW CDC DIRECTOR CONFIRMED

Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing last month. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)
Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing last month. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

Dr. Erica Schwartz is the new director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week in a 51-44 vote. One Democrat joined Republicans in voting for her confirmation.

The RFK Jr. problem

🔎 READ MORE: Schwartz inherits a CDC in turmoil

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏡 The adoption story you haven’t heard yet: Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson has spoken frequently about his years in Georgia’s foster care system. His opponent, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, has four adoption stories of her own. She and her husband adopted all four of their children after struggling for years with infertility.

Rivian’s $5B factory site is coming along in Stanton Springs, about an hour east of Atlanta. The electric vehicle startup says buildings will be up in 2027 and production will begin in 2028, bringing a long-promised manufacturing boost to the area.

BravesVision, the Atlanta Braves’ new multimedia broadcast network, is proving very profitable for the franchise, according to the latest quarterly earnings call. They’re also working on expanded content, like live batting practice at home games.

THIS WEEK ON “FLAGSHIP”

"Flagship" is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. (AJC)
"Flagship" is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. (AJC)

It’s “Flagship” day! The new AJC podcast, hosted by moi, digs in to some of the juiciest stories AJC reporters have been working on lately.

This week, we’ve got quite a trifecta: robots, money and music.

Robots at the Hyundai plant: Business reporter Zach Hansen takes us inside Hyundai’s fancy Metaplant, where technologically advanced robots work alongside humans. How do the humans feel about it, though?

A million-dollar question mark at City Hall: A recent AJC investigation shed more light on a contractor paid big bucks to review a petition calling for a referendum on the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The review was never done, but the contractor still got paid. Politics and policy reporter Riley Bunch digs in.

Debating the song of the summer: Is it a timeless staple every year? Is it something fresh and new? I am not nearly cool enough to participate in this conversation, so the excellent crew from the “It’s UATL” podcast gives us some suggestions.

You can listen on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

And yes, it’s an absolute trip to hear my own voice on Spotify. Thank you to everyone who’s sent kind messages about the show so far! We’ve only just begun.

NEWS BITES

A wayward SpaceX rocket probably slammed into the moon, exacerbating space’s ‘lunar litter’ problem

Yes, we’re even polluting the moon now. Awesome.

Historic Manuel’s Tavern turns 70: A look back at every decade

It will always be the place where an old boss made fun of me for ordering soup in the summer. Sometimes you just need some Brunswick stew, OK!

15 states now linked to iceberg lettuce cyclospora outbreak, CDC says

The dreaded scourge of poop lettuce continues. So far, Georgia’s in the clear for this one.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 6, 1969

Brunette joins astronauts in quarantine quarters. With a pretty 24-year-old brunette isolated in their quarantine quarters, Apollo 11’s astronauts Wednesday completed the 10-day task of discussing with experts the details of their moon-landing mission. The young woman, Heather Owens, and three male technicians were added to the quarters’ growing population Tuesday night after they were exposed to lunar material in another part of the lunar receiving laboratory.

To be clear, Heather Owens was also a lab technician and a veterinarian-pathologist. But surely, on the “occupation” line on her tax returns, she just wrote “Brunette.”

(Shoutout to our own professional Brunette, Producer Nicole, for always finding the “women described in terms of their looks” newspaper snippets. We chuckle about them behind the scenes.)

ONE MORE THING

Oh, Southern hospitality also means always having A Little Snacky Something to put out if guests stop by. That’s basically the reason cheese straws and candied pecans exist.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.