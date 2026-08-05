Dr. Erica Schwartz confirmed as director of the CDC

Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

One Democrat voted with Republicans to confirm Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One Democrat voted with Republicans to confirm Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was the only Democrat who voted in her favor alongside Republicans. The final tally was 51-44.

Schwartz, who served as deputy surgeon general during President Donald Trump’s first administration, will be Trump’s second CDC director since his return to the White House.

The first, Susan Monarez, was fired in August 2025 after just a month on the job.

Monarez later told senators that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had asked her to commit to firing CDC experts and wanted her to preapprove new vaccine guidelines without any review or input. She said she refused on the grounds it would violate both her oath of office and ethical standards.