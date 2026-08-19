News

A.M. ATL: Waffle music

Plus: Data center power, Ponzi scheme
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
38 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Does anyone remember that BrandsMart radio jingle? I think about it every time I pass the BrandsMart on 285. “Buyin’ the BrandsMart way, it’s sma-art!”

Let’s get to it.

ANOTHER (ALLEGED) PONZI SCHEME?!

The FBI brought Edward Zimbardi back to the U.S. in August after federal prosecutors say he fled to Fiji to avoid wire fraud and money laundering charges. (Courtesy of FBI Atlanta)
The FBI brought Edward Zimbardi back to the U.S. in August after federal prosecutors say he fled to Fiji to avoid wire fraud and money laundering charges. (Courtesy of FBI Atlanta)

We had the alleged First Liberty Ponzi scheme and the Drive Planning Ponzi scheme. Now, Georgia’s schemers have gone crypto.

A Georgia man is facing federal wire fraud and money laundering charges after officials say he tricked people out of $165 million in an international cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme.

🔎 READ MORE: What happens next in the case

Did you know? The term “Ponzi scheme” comes from Italian fraudster Charles Ponzi, who schemed a path through the U.S. and Canada at the turn of the 20th century. His investing pitches promised huge, rapid returns, which sounds depressingly familiar.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

DATA CENTER’S POP-UP POWER PLANT UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

ServerFarm's new Data Center in Covington in 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
ServerFarm's new Data Center in Covington in 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia’s Public Service Commission continues to be a key player in the state’s increasingly controversial data center market.

🔎 READ MORE: More about the two laws at play

Another example of AJC journalism at work: The PSC probe comes after Commissioner Peter Hubbard called for an investigation, citing an AJC report documenting the alleged infractions from the rush to install the engines.

WEST NILE MOSQUITOES DISCOVERED IN ATLANTA

Mosquitoes from multiple areas in DeKalb and Fulton counties tested positive for West Nile virus, leading health officials to urge caution.

What can you do?

🔎 READ MORE: More anti-mosquito tips and how local officials are responding

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔨 Home Depot customers are pursuing smaller home improvement projects amid what executives called a “frozen” housing market. The trend has boosted the company’s earnings despite ongoing tariff concerns.

🎥 Gov. Brian Kemp is cheering Paramount chair David Ellison’s suggestion that the media conglomerate move its headquarters out of Los Angeles and possibly to Georgia. Ellison’s threat is part of an ongoing pressure campaign to remove legal hurdles from the huge Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

🔥 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is opposing a controversial plan to move the famed Olympic cauldron from Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood. He says the cauldron is important to the neighborhood and should stay put.

[SAD WAFFLE SOUNDS]

Former Waffle House employee Edric Riley, known as Rockstar Riley. He is now driving for DoorDash and living in a hotel room and trying to make something of his music. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Former Waffle House employee Edric Riley, known as Rockstar Riley. He is now driving for DoorDash and living in a hotel room and trying to make something of his music. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A Gwinnett County Waffle House employee whose song celebrating the chain went viral is now a former Waffle House employee after the company fired him.

🧇 READ MORE: ‘I know my blessings are coming.’ Riley talks about his eventful life

NEWS BITES

Before-and-after NASA images show crater carved by a SpaceX rocket that slammed into the moon

A little microdermabrasion will buff that right out.

The best fabric for extreme heat? It’s more complicated than you think

Construction workers and outdoor laborers probably have the best suggestions.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile takes a spin through Atlanta

It’s like being visited by an angel.

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT for Teens, promising a more age-appropriate chatbot

Well, that doesn’t sound alarming at all.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 19, 1920

Bribery is charged in suffrage ratification: Grand jury asked to probe lobby in Tennessee. … The affiants alleged that Representative Harry T. Burn, Republican, who voted with the suffrage opposition to table the ratification resolution and then switched to the suffragists on the vote to concur in the action of the senate, was approached just prior to the roll call on the motion for concurrence. A single vote decided the issue in favor of suffrage.

A contentious battle in the Tennessee House of Representatives ended with the state ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in August 1920. Burn’s change of heart is famously attributed to a letter from his mother, Phoebe “Febb” Ensminger Burn. The note reportedly read, in part: “Hurrah and vote for Suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt … I’ve been watching to see how you stood but have not seen anything yet … Don’t forget to be a good boy.”

ONE MORE THING

That’s why more people sayyy, I like buyin’ at BrandsMart USA!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.