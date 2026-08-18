Regulators to decide if Georgia law allows data center’s pop-up gas power plant
The PSC voted unanimously to hold hearings on the legality of a data center developer’s plans to use a set of on-site generators east of Atlanta to provide 24/7 power.
Aerial view of off-grid generators being installed, with the data center in the background, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Covington. A data center plans to get its primary power supply from a set of off-grid generators, the first setup of its kind in Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The PSC voted unanimously Tuesday to hold hearings on the legality of the arrangement Houston-based firm VoltaGrid is planning about 40 miles east of downtown Atlanta.
The company plans to assemble 33 gas-burning engines next to a Covington data center under construction by the developer Serverfarm. But instead of sending the electrons they generate onto the grid, they will deliver them directly to the adjacent data center.
Representatives from VoltaGrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment onthe PSC’s investigation or the unpermitted construction allegations. Serverfarm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the PSC inquest.
Soon after, the Southern Environmental Law Center asked the PSC to take up the case. Their petition was filed on behalf of the local nonprofit, Sustainable Newton, and several residents who live near the data center.
An aerial view of off-grid generators being installed at the data center on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Maurice Carter, the nonprofit’s president and co-founder, said he was pleased the PSC is looking into the issue.
“Ultimately, we need a public decision about whether VoltaGrid’s proposal is violating state energy laws so that all energy providers in Georgia are playing by the same rules,” Carter said in a statement. “This is an important step closer to that goal.”
The crux of their argument is that using on-site generators to power the data center violates two of the state’s bedrock energy and electricity laws: the Georgia Territorial Electric Service Act and the Cogeneration and Distributed Generation Act.
The Cogeneration Act allows facilities to generate electricity “for industrial, commercial, heating, or cooling purposes,” as long as all the power is consumed by the facility itself.
But that’s not what’s happening here, the petition argues. In this case, VoltaGrid will generate the power and the Serverfarm data center will consume it. The companies described themselves as separate entities in their permit applications to Georgia environmental regulators.
Certain large energy users in the state can choose who their electricity provider is. But while VoltaGrid is set to function as an “electric supplier” under the Territorial Act, it doesn’t qualify as one, the petition argues. The data center it’s poised to supply is also located in Georgia Power’s designated service territory, further prohibiting VoltaGrid from providing power to the data center.
Georgia Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the dispute.
In a rebuttal filing, attorneys for VoltaGrid argue that the generator fleet does not violate the state’s laws and say the petitioners don’t have proper standing to initiate the investigation.
Now that the PSC has opened its investigation, the case will be assigned to a hearing officer to gather testimony and hold hearings. Then, the hearing officer will make a recommendation to the five commissioners, who will vote to either adopt or reject the officer’s recommendation
It’s not clear yet when hearings in the case will take place. The PSC is expected to set a schedule in the coming weeks.