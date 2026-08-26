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A.M. ATL: Mail orders

Plus: Dolly Parton, North Point Mall
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Is there such a thing as a pleasant alarm clock sound? I don’t think so. Even the gentlest invocation will eventually become a Pavlovian trigger for early morning dread.

Let’s get to it.

WHAT THE SCOTUS MAIL-IN VOTING RULE MEANS FOR GEORGIA

Mail-in ballot use surged during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AJC File)
Mail-in ballot use surged during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AJC File)

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared one of two legal barriers to President Donald Trump’s plan to restrict mail-in voting.

However, Georgia’s mail-in voting process hasn’t changed, and experts told the AJC it’s likely too late for any decision to affect how the state conducts November’s midterm elections.

What did SCOTUS decide?

How does that play out here?

The big concern

🔎 READ MORE: What experts and GA politicians say about the ruling

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE BIG NORTH POINT REVAMP IS A GO

A rendering of the proposed North Point Mall redevelopment in Alpharetta. The project by Jamestown and New York Life includes a 20,000-seat arena large enough for a potential NHL franchise. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
A rendering of the proposed North Point Mall redevelopment in Alpharetta. The project by Jamestown and New York Life includes a 20,000-seat arena large enough for a potential NHL franchise. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

Alpharetta leaders voted to approve a plan to redevelop North Point Mall, but it wasn’t a sure thing. The City Council vote came down 4-3.

In fact ...

Those dreams need to become reality for the whole thing to move forward. The city is requiring the NHL to commit to North Point before allowing the development team’s full plan to come to fruition.

Council members who are opposed said the plan is underbaked, so to speak. “This project is not ready for primetime,” one dissenting member said. “I think this proposal is an overreach being cloaked as progress.”

🔎 READ MORE: Notes from the decision, and what community members think

Oh, and a reminder: If the NHL is open to an expansion team in Atlanta, they’re certainly being coy about it. AJC sports reporter Ken Sugiura reported in June that the league has shown preference to two Texas cities over Atlanta.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏫 Some Cobb County students and teachers are still smarting from Trump’s recent visit to Wheeler High School, which had the trappings of a highly politicized rally. As one teacher writes for the AJC, it’s hard to stomach when a few educators have been punished for teaching decisions deemed “too political.”

💰 Some of Georgia’s biggest companies have requested a collective $1.5 billion in tariff refunds after a SCOTUS decision striking down some of the import taxes. They include Home Depot, which requested $730 million back, and UPS, which requested $500 million. Not eligible for a refund, despite shouldering the lion’s share of tariff-related costs down the line: you, the consumer.

Do you want a data center in your community? The Georgia Chamber of Commerce wants to know. Seriously. They’ve launched a new program called the Data Center Ready Community Designation, which would help prepare jurisdictions for data center projects.

GOODBYE, DOLLY

Throughout her 60-year career, Dolly Parton became an indomitable force in country music, helping bring the genre to mainstream dominance. (Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Throughout her 60-year career, Dolly Parton became an indomitable force in country music, helping bring the genre to mainstream dominance. (Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

What is there to say about Dolly Parton that hasn’t been said?

She was many things: singer, musician, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, fashion icon, feminist, social justice advocate, family woman and, above all things, the rare person who was able to unite people and bridge divisions with unerring kindness.

Fiendishly inventive with her talent and person, and proud of even the gnarliest of her Tennessee roots, Parton also represented the South at its very best.

Her ties with Georgia also ran strong:

Surely we’ve all cued up our personal Sad Dolly Parton Playlists, but pair your moping with this great read about her biggest songs and the stories behind them. (I now have “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” stuck in my head, and I’m not mad.)

And pray we never actually meet Jolene, because the woman who could eclipse the beauty and brightness of Dolly Parton must be a fearsome thing indeed.

NEWS BITES

The Dodgers are in town for what could be a postseason matchup preview

You can bet most of the country will be rooting for the Braves.

How to reset your child’s sleep schedule for back-to-school

Or your sleep schedule! Sometimes you gotta parent yourself, too.

Australia’s music industry bans AI-generated tracks from official charts

Good.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 26, 1920

Suffrage proclamation is issued by Colby. The right of women to the ballot was formally made a part of the constitution of the United States today when Secretary of State Colby proclaimed ratification of the nineteenth amendment.

A fitting “On This Date” to honor Dolly Parton, whose decades-long career uplifted generations of women.

ONE MORE THING

Two more notes on Parton:

Her Imagination Library has gifted more than 300 MILLION books to children, and childhood literacy was a cause dear to her heart.

If I had to pull a favorite clip, it would be this one of sparkly music queens Parton and Patti LaBelle harmonizing while playing their acrylic nails like instruments. Natural musicianship and unapologetic womanhood: two things Dolly did so very, very well.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.