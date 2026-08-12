News

A.M. ATL: Big payouts

Plus: City jail, Sapelo Island
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! The word of the day is “oubliette.” It’s a French word for a type of dungeon. However, I recently heard someone use it to refer to the document file where they keep nice turns of phrase that don’t make it into the final drafts of writing projects. Don’t kill your darlings, throw them in the oubliette!

Let’s get to it.

JAIL FOR SALE

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County's Board of Commissioners seem to be haggling over the Atlanta City Detention Center through back-and-forth letters, the AJC's Shaddi Abusaid reports. (Christina Matacotta/AJC 2019)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County's Board of Commissioners seem to be haggling over the Atlanta City Detention Center through back-and-forth letters, the AJC's Shaddi Abusaid reports. (Christina Matacotta/AJC 2019)

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County’s Board of Commissioners have been trading negotiations over the sale of the Atlanta City Detention Center, and things have started to get ugly.

The city owns the ACDC, and Fulton County is leasing about 700 beds in the facility as it tends to the troubled Fulton County Jail. (That’s the one also referred to as The Rice Street jail; the one once condemned by the U.S. Department of Justice for inhumane conditions.)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to sell the ACDC to the county, but he’s driven a hard bargain.

Dickens wants the money, the county wants the space

🔎 READ MORE: Dickens had strong words for commissioners’ decisions

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MIGRANT WORKERS GET MULTIMILLION $ SETTLEMENT

Heber Zapata says he was recruited for engineering work in Georgia's auto industry, but instead was put to work as a manual laborer on the assembly line at the Hyundai Mobis plant in LaGrange. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2022)
Heber Zapata says he was recruited for engineering work in Georgia's auto industry, but instead was put to work as a manual laborer on the assembly line at the Hyundai Mobis plant in LaGrange. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2022)

Migrant workers who say they were promised skilled jobs at Georgia factories and then forced to do underpaid manual labor have won a multimillion-dollar settlement.

🔎 READ MORE: The settlement sends a message, immigrants’ attorney says

GEORGIANS ARE STRUGGLING WITH THEIR STUDENT LOANS

Georgians have almost $11 billion in defaulted student loans.

🔎 READ MORE: The cost of higher education is breeding mistrust. How colleges are addressing the issue

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🤝 President Donald Trump is trying to play peacemaker between Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, personally stepping in to broker a truce after one of the nastiest Republican primaries for governor in Georgia history. The AJC Politics team has some exclusive info.

💰 Abortion rights advocates are investing in Georgia’s Democratic candidates as part of a national strategy. Expect much of the Georgia messaging to focus on the anti-abortion law Gov. Brian Kemp signed in 2019.

Companies tied to data centers are gobbling up warehouse space across the state, softening the blow of the warehouse industry slump that began after the pandemic.

NEW SAPELO ISLAND ZONING LAW SPARKS CONCERN

The McIntosh County Commission, the governing body for the secluded barrier island along the Georgia coast, says it needs to account for flood risk. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)
The McIntosh County Commission, the governing body for the secluded barrier island along the Georgia coast, says it needs to account for flood risk. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Residents on Georgia’s Sapelo Island fought hard to affect a new zoning ordinance that limits home construction on the fragile, historically significant barrier island. But, they worry that the way the ordinance is worded could invite abuse.

🔎 READ MORE: How people on Sapelo Island live now

NEWS BITES

Ultrarare Nintendo Mario ‘Duck Hunt’ game cartridges discovered

Big win for the “never throw away your stuff, it might be worth something” crowd.

Opinion: The age of AI companionship is here. We are not ready for it

I was glued to every word of this piece by a scholar of experimental psychology and instructional technology.

High school football player in Arkansas practices with a venomous snake in his helmet

No, he didn’t know it was in there. This would break me and remold me into a villain.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 12, 1932

Meteors fly and one fan is shot for burglar. Tragedy, humor and scientific interest rubbed shoulders as Atlanta turned out Thursday night to view the astral spectacle which sent 261 stars streaking across the heavens. One man, Lance Stephenson, was mistaken for a burglar and was critically wounded as he returned to his home at 2 a.m. Friday after watching the Perseid meteors. Hundreds of laymen, actuated solely by idle curiosity, received little more than a crick in the neck for their pains. Only a few watched long enough and with sufficient patience to be rewarded with a full view of the brilliant spectacle.

Yes, a guy was shot, but more importantly there were meteors! Priorities, people.

ONE MORE THING

Sometimes I run out of things to say, OK?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.