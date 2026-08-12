News A.M. ATL: Big payouts Plus: City jail, Sapelo Island (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 2 hours ago Share

Morning, y’all! The word of the day is “oubliette.” It’s a French word for a type of dungeon. However, I recently heard someone use it to refer to the document file where they keep nice turns of phrase that don’t make it into the final drafts of writing projects. Don’t kill your darlings, throw them in the oubliette! Let’s get to it. JAIL FOR SALE Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County's Board of Commissioners seem to be haggling over the Atlanta City Detention Center through back-and-forth letters, the AJC's Shaddi Abusaid reports. (Christina Matacotta/AJC 2019) The City of Atlanta and Fulton County’s Board of Commissioners have been trading negotiations over the sale of the Atlanta City Detention Center, and things have started to get ugly. The city owns the ACDC, and Fulton County is leasing about 700 beds in the facility as it tends to the troubled Fulton County Jail. (That’s the one also referred to as The Rice Street jail; the one once condemned by the U.S. Department of Justice for inhumane conditions.)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to sell the ACDC to the county, but he’s driven a hard bargain. Dickens wants the money, the county wants the space Dickens initially offered the jail for $80 million. But, as part of the deal, he also wanted support for his controversial Tax Allocation District (TAD) extension plan and a $200 million contribution toward a new city hospital.

The mayor rescinded the offer two weeks ago when a majority of the county commission opted out of Dickens’ TAD extensions.

Now, the county is offering $56.5 million for the jail, a significant price cut they say better reflects the facility’s value.

Fulton County says it has been trying to buy the ACDC from the city for 17 years to relieve overcrowding.

In the meantime, the county agreed on a $1.3 billion plan to build a new facility, then refurbish the Rice Street facility, moving detainees from one site to another as construction progresses. 🔎 READ MORE: Dickens had strong words for commissioners’ decisions Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MIGRANT WORKERS GET MULTIMILLION $ SETTLEMENT Heber Zapata says he was recruited for engineering work in Georgia's auto industry, but instead was put to work as a manual laborer on the assembly line at the Hyundai Mobis plant in LaGrange. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2022) Migrant workers who say they were promised skilled jobs at Georgia factories and then forced to do underpaid manual labor have won a multimillion-dollar settlement.

A Georgia federal court approved the $11.5 million settlement, which ends a class-action lawsuit filed in 2022.

More than 600 workers could receive financial compensation.

In 2022, a group of Mexican college graduates told the AJC they had been recruited for engineering jobs through the Trade NAFTA, or TN, visa program. That program is supposed to fill high-skilled jobs in the U.S. with Mexican and Canadian professionals. Instead, they ended up on assembly lines for low pay, and often stayed under threat of deportation.

The settlement will be paid by Hyundai Mobis, Kia and local staffing and recruitment agencies that helped find and bring the immigrant workers to Georgia on temporary visas. In the settlement agreement, the companies denied any wrongdoing. 🔎 READ MORE: The settlement sends a message, immigrants’ attorney says GEORGIANS ARE STRUGGLING WITH THEIR STUDENT LOANS Georgians have almost $11 billion in defaulted student loans. That’s the fifth-highest default amount in the country.

About 23% of Georgia’s student loan borrowers, or 396,000 people, are in default.

This is a nationwide concern, and experts say they worry another round of defaults is coming.

That’s due in part to the elimination of the SAVE plan, the most affordable loan payment option that enrolled more than 7 million borrowers. Rising costs of living and confusion over student loan statuses could make things even worse. 🔎 READ MORE: The cost of higher education is breeding mistrust. How colleges are addressing the issue

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🤝 President Donald Trump is trying to play peacemaker between Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, personally stepping in to broker a truce after one of the nastiest Republican primaries for governor in Georgia history. The AJC Politics team has some exclusive info. 💰 Abortion rights advocates are investing in Georgia’s Democratic candidates as part of a national strategy. Expect much of the Georgia messaging to focus on the anti-abortion law Gov. Brian Kemp signed in 2019. ⚡ Companies tied to data centers are gobbling up warehouse space across the state, softening the blow of the warehouse industry slump that began after the pandemic. NEW SAPELO ISLAND ZONING LAW SPARKS CONCERN The McIntosh County Commission, the governing body for the secluded barrier island along the Georgia coast, says it needs to account for flood risk. (Justin Taylor for the AJC) Residents on Georgia’s Sapelo Island fought hard to affect a new zoning ordinance that limits home construction on the fragile, historically significant barrier island. But, they worry that the way the ordinance is worded could invite abuse.

The new ordinance limits homes to a single story with 1,550 square feet under a low-pitch roof.

But because Sapelo is on the ocean and at risk of storm surge flooding, the ordinance allows for residences to be built off the ground, to a maximum height of 32 feet.

This is common beachside architecture — car and storage on the bottom, house up top. However, the whole reason advocates wanted tighter zoning ordinances was to prevent vacation homes and short-term rentals from popping up everywhere.

They say, under the current ordinance, a builder could easily enclose the lower level after inspections, making the dwelling bigger.

It may seem like paranoia, but residents who have fought with local leaders and seen several iterations of the ordinance seem to think the specifics leave room for bad faith interpretation. 🔎 READ MORE: How people on Sapelo Island live now NEWS BITES Ultrarare Nintendo Mario ‘Duck Hunt’ game cartridges discovered Big win for the “never throw away your stuff, it might be worth something” crowd. Opinion: The age of AI companionship is here. We are not ready for it