Georgia News Migrant workers at Georgia factories get multimillion-dollar settlement Mexican migrants with legal status said they were misled into manual labor in Georgia and paid less than promised. Heber Zapata says he was recruited for engineering work in Georgia's auto industry, but instead was put to work as a manual laborer on the assembly line at the Hyundai Mobis plant in LaGrange, he said. Now he and other immigrant workers in the same situation could receive financial compensation after a Georgia federal court approved a settlement earlier this year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2022)

By Lautaro Grinspan 5 minutes ago Share

In 2022, Heber Zapata was among a group of Mexican college graduates who told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they had been recruited for engineering work in Georgia’s auto industry — only to be put to work as manual laborers on the assembly line once they arrived. The pay, they said, also fell short of what had been promised. Years after his monthslong stint on the factory floor at Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts maker in West Point that supplies the local Kia plant, Zapata said he considers the ordeal behind him. Earlier this year, a Georgia federal court approved an $11.5 million settlement over immigrant workers’ claims, putting an end to a class-action lawsuit first filed in 2022. More than 600 workers could receive financial compensation.

“At the end of the day, justice was done,” Zapata said. Footing the bill will be Hyundai Mobis, Kia and an assortment of local staffing and recruitment agencies that helped find and bring the immigrant workers to Georgia on temporary visas. Lawyers representing the companies did not respond to requests for comment from the AJC. But several passages in the settlement agreement stipulate that the companies deny any wrongdoing. Hyundai Mobis is one of several companies that work with agencies that recruit migrant workers to work as engineers, but the opposite turned out, workers involved in a recently settled class action lawsuit said. The workers said they worked 12 hours a day on the production line. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2022)

“The Defendants specifically deny any allegations that they individually or collectively violated any applicable laws or regulations. No portion of this Agreement shall be construed as an admission by the Defendants to any of the Plaintiffs’ factual allegations, including any and all alleged criminal conduct,” the settlement says.

Despite that language, attorneys representing the immigrant workers say the settlement represents a victory. “It’s a result we’re proud of,” said Brian Sutherland, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney. “We hope this sends a signal to other employers that the costs of engaging in alleged fraudulent schemes like this can far outweigh any potential benefit they may think they’re going to derive from it.” Loading... Covered by the settlement are hundreds of autoworkers who, like Zapata, recently worked at Kia or Hyundai Mobis in West Point through the Trade NAFTA, or TN, visa program. The program is meant to fill high-skilled jobs in the U.S. with Mexican and Canadian professionals. According to a list published by the U.S. Department of State, jobs as engineers and technicians are among the professions covered by the TN visa. Assembly-line work is not.

U.S. authorities vet TN visa applications and job offers before migrants travel and when they first arrive in the country. But experts say there is no oversight of the program once TN workers actually report to a job site. The TN visa “is probably one of the most unregulated visa programs out there,” said Daniel Werner, a workers’ rights litigator involved in the Georgia class action suit. Werner said he receives calls from “all over the country (from people) who have suffered very similar schemes, very often told they’re coming to work job A, end up working job B, not getting the pay they’re expected. “Sometimes, there’s a lot of coercion to prevent them from leaving,” Werner said. “I think more and more employers are discovering the TN visa program as a tool for exploitation.” Plaintiffs in the Georgia class action suit allege that the companies misrepresented the nature of the work awaiting them in West Point — to both the workers and to the U.S. consular authorities tasked with approving the visa applications. Threats of deportation allegedly kept many of them from leaving.