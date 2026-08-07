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A.M. ATL: All aboard the kid hack

Plus: Georgia inventions, GOP leaders
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
3 hours ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. As the late country bard George Jones said, I’ve got my motor runnin’ for a wild weekend. And by wild, I mean reading a lot and going to the grocery store.

Let’s get to it.

THE DA VS. THE JUDGE: A BREAKDOWN

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is escalating her fight against a county judge accused of threatening to jail her. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is escalating her fight against a county judge accused of threatening to jail her. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We’ve been following the story of the DeKalb County district attorney who is trying to get a county judge removed from all criminal cases and other matters because the DA says the judge has a personal vendetta against her and tried to throw her in jail.

It’s a thorny one, but it’s slowly roping in bigger and bigger Georgia figures, so let’s get our heads around it:

The players:

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Parker-Smith faces misconduct charges alleging she improperly threatened to jail District Attorney Sherry Boston in 2023. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Superior Court)
DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Parker-Smith faces misconduct charges alleging she improperly threatened to jail District Attorney Sherry Boston in 2023. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Superior Court)

The beef:

What’s happening now:

Parker-Smith has an alleged history of this kind of behavior:

Now, all of these legal minds are in a battle for what amounts to legal and procedural precedent. But, at the heart of it is what appears to be a very ugly feud between two public servants.

🔎 READ MORE: DA gets statewide support in fight against judge

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THE COOLEST THING MADE IN GEORGIA

Blue Bird President and CEO John Wyskiel said in a written statement the recognition reflects "a shared belief that student transportation can be safer, cleaner and, yes, apparently cooler than we ever imagined." (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Blue Bird President and CEO John Wyskiel said in a written statement the recognition reflects "a shared belief that student transportation can be safer, cleaner and, yes, apparently cooler than we ever imagined." (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce holds an annual Coolest Thing Made in Georgia competition, and we have our 2026 winner: the Blue Bird Vision Electric school bus.

🔎 READ MORE: How Blue Bird says electric buses help students

🚌 Additional fun fact: Before automobiles, horse-drawn carriages that transported children to school were called “kid hacks.” (Hackney was a word for a hired carriage.)

LETTING BYGONES BE BYGONES

“He worked hard. He’s smart. He’s created thousands of jobs, given opportunity to thousands of Georgians, and has the character to be our next governor.” — Gov. Brian Kemp on GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson

“I’m going to try my best to be at least as good and build off that legacy.” — Rick Jackson on Gov. Brian Kemp

Well, that could have been awkward! Kemp and Jackson united at the Georgia Chamber’s annual congressional luncheon for the first time since Jackson’s party-rattling primary win.

If you recall, Kemp made a last-minute decision to back Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the GOP primary instead of Jackson, which ended in a humbling defeat.

Now, they’re putting on a united front as Jackson takes on Democratic nominee and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 The Republican mayors of Valdosta and Tifton are both backing U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bid for reelection over his GOP challenger, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. They told the AJC the work Ossoff’s done for their communities outweighs partisan differences.

🌿 80 Acres Farms, a vertical farming startup, is shutting down its metro Atlanta operations. The Ohio-based startup raised millions of dollars and promised a significant investment in Georgia, but says a potential acquisition fell apart.

NEWS BITES

Meta says its AI hacked another company, adding to worries about bots going rogue

AI-on-AI aggression!

Rubber ducks by the thousands splash into Chicago River for Special Olympics fundraiser

Almost as cool as the event: the cleanup.

A former GA high school coach charged with stealing $65K from booster club, police say

Yikes.

Meet the Georgia content creator going behind the scenes at your favorite concerts

He posts interviews with crews on major tours — a very cool way to show how much work, and expertise, goes into a great show.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 7, 1932

Georgia expects 2,000,000 visitors for bicentennial. With the double object of fostering Georgians’ knowledge of their own state, and recalling to the rest of the country the two hundred years of progress which have elapsed since General James Edward Oglethorpe landed with his companions at Yamacraw Bluff, the Georgia Bicentennial Commission Saturday mailed out 2,700 pamphlets outlining the scope of the celebration to leaders all over the state.

We’re going to have to get ready for our tricentennial soon!

ONE MORE THING

I am not making this up — the very first conversation I had with a new neighbor (or, rather, was subjected to) when we moved into our current home was about a War-of-the-Roses-style clash between two houses with competing grass types. I never had strong opinions on zoysia vs. fescue, and still don’t, but boy, some people do! Human minds nurture an endless variety of passions, and I think that’s beautiful.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.